On Our Table: Smithtown Seafood's Caribbean Potato Salad

× Expand Chef Agnes Marrero's Caribbean Potato Salad. Photo by Talitha Schroeder

Chef Agnes Marrero developed this Caribbean potato salad for Smithtown Seafood to pay homage to her Caribbean roots and to explore a replacement for the traditional potato salad. At the restaurant, it is served as a side item and as a base for the restaurant’s popular Superfood Salad.

Yielding around four quarts, this recipe is intended to feed a crowd. Adjust the quantities for a smaller portion.

Salad:

• 8 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled, large diced, boiled in salted water and cooled

• 2 green bell peppers, small diced

• 1 small red onion, small diced

• 1 bunch cilantro, finely chopped

Dressing:

• 5 roasted garlic cloves

• 1 tablespoon ground cumin, toasted lightly

• 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• 1 tablespoon salt

• 1/3 cup lime juice

• 1/4 cup rice vinegar

• 1 cup roasted garlic oil

• 1/2 cup blended oil

Process dry spices in a food processor. While running, add the lime juice and rice vinegar. Then drizzle in the garlic oil and blended oil and process until emulsified. Toss prepped vegetables in the dressing. Serve at room temperature.