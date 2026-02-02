On Our Table: Spicy Sesame Noodle Salad

× Expand Spicy Sesame Noodle Salad. Photo by Babita Shrestha

An essential addition to your weekly meal prep repertoire, this show-stopping noodle salad is sure to impress your guests or nourish your family. As delicious as it is beautiful, the dish can be made with any noodle variety you prefer or can find at your local market. The tofu serves as a versatile base and can be easily substituted with your protein of choice.

Spicy Sesame Noodle Salad

Ingredients:

• 14 ounces extra firm tofu, diced

• 2 tablespoons olive oil, for frying tofu

• 2 tablespoons ginger, crushed

• ¼ teaspoon black pepper

• 3 tablespoons lime juice

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil

• 3 tablespoons toasted black sesame seeds

• 1½ teaspoons salt

• ½ cup red cabbage, thinly sliced

• ½ cup red onion, thinly sliced

• ¼ cup green onion, chopped

• ½ cup carrot, julienne

• ¼ cup red bell peppers, thinly sliced

• 2 green chilies, chopped

• ½ cup cilantro, finely chopped

• ½ cup roasted peanuts

• 5 oz (140 g) linguine pasta

• 1 fresh lime

Method

1. Marinate the Tofu. Remove tofu from water, pat dry with a clean kitchen towel, and gently press to remove excess moisture. Cut the tofu into cubes and place them in a mixing bowl. Crush fresh ginger using a mortar and pestle, then add to the bowl with ½ teaspoon salt, black pepper and 1 tablespoon of lime juice. Gently toss to coat the tofu evenly. Let the tofu marinate for 15-30 minutes at room temperature.

2. Make the Sesame Dressing. Grind 2 tablespoons of toasted black sesame seeds in a mortar and pestle. Reserve 1 tablespoon of the toasted sesame seeds for garnish. In a separate bowl, whisk together the ground sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon of sesame oil, 1 tablespoon of lime juice and 1 teaspoon of salt.

3. Prepare the Vegetables. In a large bowl, combine the cabbage, sliced red onion, green onion, carrot, bell pepper, green chilies and chopped cilantro. Pour the sesame dressing over the vegetables and toss to coat. Let the salad marinate for 10 minutes.

4. Cook the Pasta. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the linguine or pasta of choice and cook for about 8-10 minutes, or until al dente. Drain the pasta in a colander and rinse briefly under cold water. Drain thoroughly. Toss the pasta with 1 tablespoon of sesame oil and set aside to cool (or serve warm, if preferred.)

5. Fry the Tofu. Heat a flat skillet or cast-iron pan over medium heat. Add oil. Fry the marinated tofu cubes for 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy. Adjust the heat as needed to prevent burning. Transfer the cooked tofu to a plate and let it cool slightly.

6. Assemble the Salad. Add the cooled linguine pasta to the bowl of salad. Gently fold all ingredients together with your hand or two wooden spoons. Add the tofu cubes and toasted peanuts, then fold again to combine. Transfer the salad to a serving bowl and garnish with the reserved toasted black sesame seeds, chopped green onion, and a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Enjoy!

TIPS:

For a delightful and creamy textural contrast, I recommend toasting your sesame seeds and peanuts at home. Simply toast them in a cast-iron pan for 5-10 minutes over medium-low heat until fragrant. I have also shared my best tips to toast different nuts in my book, “Garden Exotica.”

For a comforting variation, particularly during the winter months, may be served warm. I recommend lightly sautéing the vegetables in the same pan after frying the tofu, then tossing everything together. This method softens the vegetables, making the dish more digestible and approachable for my toddler daughter.