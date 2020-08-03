On Our Table: Summer Sorbet

× Expand Berry, watermelon, and peach summer sorbet. Photo by Theresa Stanley

If you find yourself with a surplus of seasonal fruit this summer, creating homemade sorbet can be a simple and refreshing way to extend its shelf life. Use the following suggested recipes for watermelon, berry or peach sorbet – or create your own flavor blend at home, based on your CSA or farmers’ market haul.

Each recipe yields about two cups of sorbet.

Ingredients:

Peach Sorbet

• 3 cups peaches, sliced and frozen

• 1 Tablespoon local raw honey

• 1 teaspoon lemon juice

Watermelon Sorbet

• 2 cups seedless watermelon, cut into one-inch cubes and frozen

• ¼ cup warm water (if needed)

• 1 teaspoon lime juice

Berry Sorbet

• 1 ½ cups blueberries, frozen

• 1 cup raspberries, frozen

• 1 ½ Tablespoons local raw honey

• 1 leaf basil chiffonade (sliced into thin ribbons), optional

Method:

Prepare fruit by cleaning, cutting and freezing, at least three hours or overnight. Add frozen fruit and other ingredients from your flavor of choice listed above to a food processor or heavy-duty blender. (Note that for the watermelon, a little bit of warm water may be necessary to get the blades turning.) Pulse or blend until fruit is blended and has a soft, flaky consistency. Taste and adjust for sweetness by adding more raw honey. Pulse to blend.

Sorbet can be served immediately; however, it will have better consistency if moved to a container and frozen for a bit longer.