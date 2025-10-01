On Our Table: Wise Bird Cider-brined Brats with Banana Pepper Mustard and Diced Green Apples

× Expand A recipe for cider-brined bratwurst, courtesy of our friends at Wise Bird Cider. Photo by Madylin Goins

Perfect for the crisp fall weather ahead, this recipe calls on not one, but two delicious local beverages to impart flavor and zest: hard cider from Lexington’s Wise Bird Cider Co. (made with apples from Evans Orchard) for brining, and Ale-8-One in its zingy apple topping. Read on to find out how to recreate at home this favorite recipe, which is also served at Wise Bird’s in-house restaurant, Little Fork.

Cider-Brined Brats

Ingredients:

• 750 ml Wise Bird Cider’s Commonwealth Gold Hard Cider

• Fresh brats of your choosing

Directions:

Add cider to a pot large enough to hold your brats. Bring cider to a rolling boil. Reduce heat and simmer.

Add brats and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove brats and lightly fry/sear or grill until the outside is golden brown.

Banana Pepper Mustard

Ingredients:

• ¼ cup gluten-free flour

• 1 cup Dijon mustard

• 1 ½ cups sugar

• 32-ounce jar of banana pepper rings

• 1 cup apple cider vinegar

• 2 teaspoons salt

• ¼ cup water

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a blender/food processor and blend until smooth. Place mixture in a pot and bring to a rolling boil, while stirring constantly for five minutes. Remove from heat and let cool.

Crunchy Green Apple Topping

Ingredients:

• Granny Smith apples

• Bottle or can of Ale-8-One

Directions:

Dice apples and soak in Ale-8-One for 30 minutes. Add more apples if you want more of this zing-y topping.

Bring it all together!

Toast your brat bun, add your beautifully brined and seared brat, then add Banana Pepper Mustard and Crunchy Green Apple Topping to taste.

× Expand Wisebird Cider Co. is located in Lexington's Distillery District at 1170 Manchester Street, Suite 140. Interior photo by Madylin Goins

Wise Bird Cider Co.’s restaurant, Little Fork, offers a variety of both hand-held meals and fork-friendly bites with an emphasis on providing gluten-free items as well as vegetarian and vegan fare. Chef Sarah Prater’s menu is designed to provide delicious, easy-on-the-wallet dishes that pair with Wise Bird’s award-winning ciders, prioritizing locally-sourced ingredients from local organizations. Wise Bird is located in Lexington’s Distillery District and is open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday as well as lunch service Friday through Sunday.