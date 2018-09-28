On Our Table: Roasted Figs

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Figs are a favorite seasonal fruit this time of year, and roasting them is a great way to enhance their fall flavors. There are two schools of thought on roasting figs: make them juicier or make them dry? This recipe calls for infusing figs with flavor reminiscent of mulled wine or cider and making them extra plump. This elegant snack can be consumed “as is” or used as a topping for your favorite tart, cheese, salad or toast.

Ingredients

• Dozen fresh figs, any variety (black mission and tiger figs shown)

• 3 tbsp. light brown sugar

• 3 tbsp. light red wine (substitute with bourbon, if preferred!)

• Pinch freshly grated nutmeg

• Honey, drizzle to finish when added to base accoutrement (optional)

• Accoutrements of choice (tart, mascarpone and toast with arugula and goat cheese shown)

Method

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Remove stem from figs. Choose to leave whole or half lengthwise; smaller figs can be left whole while larger figs can be halved. In a small baking dish arrange figs with stem side up if whole, and cut side down if halved.

To a small bowl add brown sugar and nutmeg. Add bourbon or wine, stir to combine. Drizzle mixture over figs.

Cover with foil tightly and bake for 20 minutes. Remove from oven, lift foil and spoon additional liquid over tops of figs. Allow figs to cool completely, uncovered. Refrigerate roasted figs, drained or with liquid, in a sealed container for up to one week.