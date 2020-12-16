On Our Table: Start From Scratch

Nourishing recipes to utilize every last crumb.

As we ponder the outgoing and the incoming this time of year, I find myself dreaming of the day I can pass a breadbasket around a table with friends, family and strangers who are soon to be friends.

With her baking venture Bluegrass Concoctions, Kara Baldia elevates her loaves with a variety of artisan flourishes. Photo by Theresa Stanley

While it seems like a simple gesture, it’s the accompanying opportunity to look someone in the eyes as you pass this universal symbol of nourishment that makes this quite meaningful. When I consider what is important in my life, exchanging ideas, enjoying laughter and sharing precious time are at the top of the list. And what better to incorporate these elements than gathering around a table to share food and drink?

With a fundamental purpose to nourish and fill the body, bread is a staple of utilitarianism, and this year, many people turned to baking bread as a form of therapy. For local baker Kara Baldia, whose mesmerizing rounds, loaves and bowls are featured on the following pages, baking bread is also an art form, adding stunning visual interest to those never-ending meals at home. (Search for “Bluegrass Concoctions” on social media for more of Baldia’s work.)

Whatever your loaf of choice might be, these three recipes are designed to use every last crumb.

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Roasted Garlic

Roasted garlic is a simple ingredient that can elevate many dishes. While raw garlic is pungent and leaves a trail for hours, roasted garlic is sweet and subtle. A couple of these cloves will make a pot of soup sing, achieving umami notes few other ingredients can produce.

Another application is grilled bread with roasted garlic. It looks and sounds fancy, but individually, the ingredients are simple staples in the kitchen. Sear a slice of bread on a grill grate or in a toaster oven. Remove the bread from the heat and drizzle olive oil over the slice, seasoning the top with salt and pepper. Add roasted garlic to the slice. Bread becomes tapas, making it hard to stop at one slice.

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Ingredients:

• Whole heads of garlic

• Olive oil

• Salt

• Pepper

Tools:

• Aluminum foil

• Shallow baking pan or cookie sheet

Method:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Tear sheet of aluminum foil to fit the number of heads of garlic. If roasting individually, pull enough foil to easily wrap one head of garlic. Adjust size of foil if roasting multiple heads in one sheet.

Peel outer paper layers of garlic. Place garlic on its side. Trim about one-quarter inch of the top of the head of garlic and discard. Repeat if roasting multiple heads of garlic. Place in the center of foil. Lightly drizzle olive oil over top and sides of garlic. Season top of garlic with salt and pepper. Bring corner points of foil to center, enclosing the garlic. Squeeze foil to seal the packet of garlic.

Bake for 30-40 minutes depending on preference for lightly or deeply roasted garlic. At 30 minutes, check the center clove for doneness with a small knife or toothpick; garlic should be soft like butter. Allow additional 10-minute increments for golden, more caramelized cloves. Cooking time varies depending on age, size, and variety.

Cool garlic slightly and serve. The bottom of the garlic can be squeezed to release roasted garlic on a dish or on to slices of bread, or it can be served as is with a knife. Roasted garlic can be refrigerated up to two weeks in the refrigerator in an airtight container or in the freezer for up to three months.

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Homemade Croutons

There seems to always be leftover bread, and homemade croutons are an easy way to make use of it while providing texture, flavor and starch that can add pop to a soup, salad or stew. Enjoy this simple guide to making your own — there’s no going back to store-bought once you enjoy your first batch.

Ingredients:

• 2 cups bread pieces, roughly chopped

• Olive oil, drizzle

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Pinch dried herbs, optional (suggestions: dried sage, parsley and garlic powder)

Method:

Heat oven to 375. Place a sheet of aluminum foil on a cookie sheet. To a bowl, add bread pieces. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and herbs, tossing to coat. Drizzle with oil, tossing bread to coat thoroughly. Place bread on the cookie sheet in an even layer. Do not crowd bread. Bake for about 10 minutes or until pieces are crisp and golden brown. To store, place in an airtight container to use within a few days.

Pro tip: If using stale bread, reduce cook time; stale bread cooks faster.

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Broccoli & Cheddar Soup

Broccoli and cheddar soup is a perennial favorite. Adults love it for its comfort and nostalgia, and it’s a crowd-pleasing way to make sure your kiddos lap up their veggie intake. Serving this gooey goodness in a hollowed-out bread bowl only ups the appeal.

Ingredients:

• 4 cups stock (chicken, beef or vegetable; set aside ½ cup)

• 4 cups broccoli florets (fresh works best)

• 3 cups cheddar cheese (set aside ½ cup for garnish)

• ½ cup sweet onion, chopped

• ¼ cup butter

• ¼ cup cornstarch

• 2 garlic cloves, minced (or add roasted garlic at the end)

• 2 bay leaves

• 1 large carrot, chopped

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ½ teaspoon pepper

• ¼ teaspoon nutmeg, freshly ground (the secret ingredient to this dish!)

Method:

To a large stockpot over medium heat, add butter. Sauté onion and garlic until onions are translucent. Add broccoli and carrots. Stir in stock, cream and seasonings, bringing to a boil. Lower heat to a simmer, cooking uncovered for about 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

In a small bowl or cup, combine cornstarch and reserved half cup of stock, stirring until smooth. Turn heat to medium high to add cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil, stirring until fully incorporated and soup begins to thicken. Reduce heat to medium after about a minute of stirring. Remove bay leaves from soup. (If you prefer to add roasted garlic instead of raw, add two roasted cloves at this time.) Add cheddar cheese in thirds, stirring until each round is melted.

Serve in hollowed bread bowls, reserving the pieces for homemade croutons. Garnish with reserved cheddar cheese.