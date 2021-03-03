On Our Table: Colcannon

A delicious Irish tradition utilizing classic sustenance ingredients, the Colcannon can serve as a hearty side dish or the main attraction

The Colcannon dates back to the mid-1700’s Ireland, where it emerged as a staple combining classic sustenance ingredients: cabbage, leeks and the humble potato. It quickly became a revered and storied dish, the subject of children’s songs and the centerpiece of certain holiday meals. Classically concerned about luck, the Irish often serve the hearty dish at Halloween as a predictor of fortune for the upcoming year, and folding coins or other trinkets into the mash is a tradition akin to finding the baby in a King Cake.

A solid vegetarian side dish with a strong case for being a main dish, the hearty Colcannon features potatoes as the main ingredient, incorporating Irish dairy and green vegetables as well. To please a meat-loving palette, add chopped bacon to the mash and a slice of corned beef brisket on the side.

Enjoy Colcannon — and the good fortune that comes with it – for brunch, dinner and leftovers. Recipe serves four to six.

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds gold potatoes, washed and cook with peels (gold variety is best for mashing)

• 8 tablespoons butter, unsalted

• 2 leeks, sliced in half, thinly sliced (white and green parts only)

• 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

• 2 cups cabbage, shredded

• 1 ½ cups milk

• ¾ cup heavy cream

• 1 scallion, thinly sliced for garnish

• 1 teaspoon salt

• Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

To a large pot add potatoes, cover with water and add salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, reduce to medium. Cook for 20-25 minutes or until a knife easily breaks the flesh. Drain potatoes, allow to cool for handling, and peel.

To a large skillet or saucepan, melt six tablespoons of butter. Over medium heat, add leeks and stir often, cooking until soft for about 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook about four more minutes, continuing to stir often. Add half of cabbage and cook until it is wilted, stirring all the while. Add milk and cream, bringing mixture to a simmer. Add peeled potatoes and the remainder of cabbage. Using a potato masher, mash until coarse and mixed well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a large serving bowl, top with remainder of butter (or more, if desired) and scallion.

Pro tip: Three cups of lightly packed, chopped kale (ribs removed) can be substituted for leeks, if preferred.