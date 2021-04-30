On Our Table: Jonathan's Nebbe Black-Eyed Pea Salad

× Expand Jonathan's Nebbe Black-Eyed Pea Salad. Photo by Talitha Schroeder

Ouita Michel, owner, Ouita Michel Family of Restaurants Chef Ouita Michel, owner, Ouita Michel Family of Restaurants. Photo by Talitha Schroeder

Chef, restauranteur and six-time James Beard nominee Ouita Michel is celebrating the late April release of her new cookbook, “Just a Few Miles South: Timeless Recipes from Our Favorite Places” – and so is the rest of Central Kentucky. The book features recipes from Michel’s family of regional restaurants, which include Wallace Station, Holly Hill Inn, Windy Corner Market, Smithtown Seafood, Honeywood and Zim’s. From sandwiches, soups and breakfast staples to roasted meats, side salads and baked goods, the cookbook contains all the fixings for a fabulous Kentucky meal, with classics and creative twists alike.

This colorful protein-rich salad is the brainchild of former Smithtown Seafood chef Jonathan Sanning. His version of the Senegalese classic saladu nebbe is best served at room temperature and is a good side dish for alfresco dining. This recipe is a healthy alternative to meat-heavy black-eyed pea dishes served for good luck on New Year’s Day.

Ingredients:

• 1 pound dried black-eyed peas or 4 (15-ounce) cans, drained and rinsed

• ½ cup lime juice

• 1 cup minced parsley

• 1 tablespoon kosher salt

• 1½ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

• 1 habanero pepper, seeded and finely minced

• 1 cup canola oil

• 6 green onions, sliced thinly (use green and white parts), about 1 cup

• 1½ roasted red bell peppers, small diced, about ¾ cup

• 1 English cucumber, small diced

• 1 pint (2 cups) quartered cherry tomatoes or halved grape tomatoes

Boil dried black-eyed peas until tender but not mushy. Salt heavily. Let them sit two minutes, then drain and set aside. Combine lime juice, parsley, salt, pepper, and habanero in a food processor and drizzle in oil. Combine black-eyed peas, green onions, red bell peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes in a bowl, and toss with the lime and herb mixture. Taste for seasoning.

Makes about 11 cups. Serves 12-16.