On Our Table: Broiled Parmesan Tomatoes

× Expand Broiled Parmesan tomatoes. Photo by Amy Eddie

This delightfully retro recipe is a throwback to the casseroles and dinner party starters of decades past –but with fresh herbs and just the right amount of indulgence, it feels timeless. Think of it as tomato gratin’s chic little cousin. These are quick, cheesy, and impossibly good with a glass of chilled white wine.

Ingredients:

• 3 medium vine-ripened tomatoes, halved

• ¼ cup mayonnaise (the correct answer is always Duke’s!)

• ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

• ¼ cup minced scallions

• 3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

• Salt and pepper

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

× Expand Photo by Amy Eddie

Method:

Set your broiler to high and position the oven rack about 4 inches from the heat.

In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, Parmesan, scallions and parsley. Season to preference.

Place tomato halves cut side up on a rimmed baking sheet and lightly brush with olive oil. Broil for 3 minutes.

Remove sheet from the oven and evenly spoon the cheese mixture over the tops of the tomatoes. Return to the broiler and cook for another 2-3 minutes, until golden and bubbling. (Keep a close eye on these!)

Garnish with parsley and serve warm. Recipe yields 6 tomato halves.