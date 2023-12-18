Santa’s elves have been hard at work in a certain Lexington workshop — and they are seeking your help to bring some extra Christmas cheer to over 2,100 local families this week.

Operation: Secret Santa is a grassroots organization that works year-round to help fill in the gaps for local families in need of assistance during the holiday season, by delivering gifts and meals to local families who have either self-nominated or been nominated by someone else to receive some extra cheer.

As organization founder Katie Keys pointed out in a recent Facebook post, there are plenty of other local organizations that operate wonderful toy drives and free holiday meals. But a handful of elements make Operation Secret Santa stand out:

The organization meets people where they are. The organization comes directly to the doorsteps of the nominated families

There are no early calendar cut-offs or accessibility barriers. Nominations were accepted through Dec. 7, and families don’t need to fit in with any certain income or financial status to qualify — in fact, the reason for nominating a family doesn’t need to be financial at all. “Many children need some love and magic right now,” said a post on the organization's social media page. “So that we can be truly accessible there is no location to come to, or documentation to show. Our only ask is that this delivery would make a difference in the life of that family.”

It serves children of all ages, including teenagers. Due to limited resources or other reasons, many organizations have an age cutoff for their toy drives. OSS seeks to serve children of all ages, including teenagers.

Gifts AND meals are part of the package. Though the organization initially began as a toy drive, upon realizing the number of families that it was serving who were also experiencing food insecurity, since 2020 a shelf-stable pantry box has been included in as many deliveries for families for whom “food insecurity” was noted on the application form as possible.

It’s a 100% volunteer-based organization. The Operation: Secret Santa team has no paid employees, and its volunteer board works hard year-round securing in-kind donations — including workshop space, food donations and corporate sponsorships — to ensure that the organization has nearly no overhead cost. As a result, nearly 100% of all donations go directly toward the families served.

This final week leading up to Christmas will be especially busy, and the organization is seeking eleventh hour financial donations to ensure that as many families as possible can be served, as well as volunteers to help organize and deliver toys and meals in the days ahead.

Ways that you can help:

Workshop/delivery shifts available – daily through Dec. 23. Sign up at this link!

Financial donations accepted via Venmo to the username Operation Secret Santa (note: the listed nonprofit name is Lift Up Lexington).

Donations of new toys, clothing and other gift items, accepted through Dec. 23 (gifts for teenagers are generally the greatest need!). Dropping off gifts directly to the Operation: Secret Santa warehouse (3320 Partner Pl.) during the daily volunteer hours posted on this page is recommended if possible, but can also be dropped off at the blue barrels at any of the following locations:

Bank of Lexington (all locations)

Chocomania (Georgetown)

Commonwealth Eye Surgery

Community Trust Bank (Versailles)

Ethereal Brewing

Euclid Avenue Tattoo (flash tattoo with a toy donation)

Futile Bakery

La Chula (free queso with toy donation)

LCG Fitness & Performance

Mirror Twin Brewing Co

Olive’s Apron (10% off items in the case with toy donation)

Pivot Brewing

Spotlight Acting School (Berea)

The Force Dance Academy (Richmond)

West 6th Brewery