Passing the Baton

After five decades of working in the family business, Critchfield Meats, Mike Critchfield (pictured above, behind the counter to the left) retired in June. His nephew Anthony (also pictured, to the right of Mike) will take over managing the popular butcher shop and deli, which is located in Zandale Shopping Center. Photo by Mick Jeffries

Mike Critchfield. Photo by Mick Jeffries

Mike Critchfield had earmarked 66 as an ideal age to retire. And, true to his plan, he logged his last full day working behind the butcher counter at Critchfield Meats one week prior to his 66th birthday in late May.

“I’d hit the alarm for 5 or 5:30 a.m., be at work by 6:30 a.m. and work 10 to 12 hours a day five days a week. And I did that for 50 years,” said Critchfield, who began working at his family’s store as a 16-year-old, while his older brothers, Larry and Harold, were serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

For five decades, Mike was a fixture at the retail store, which his parents, Amos and Opal Critchfield, opened in 1969 in a storefront on North Limestone before moving in 1987 to the Zandale Shopping Center off Nicholasville Road.

“Grinding hamburger was the first thing I learned to do,” said Critchfield, who picked up the intricacies of the butchering craft working alongside his father and his brothers, once they returned from the service.

In the early days, customers looked past him, wanting his dad’s expertise. But in time, Mike’s customer service and meat cutting skills kept customers coming back.

“We took pride in what we did and in the products we were selling,” Critchfield said. “After you’ve been in business that long, you get to know your customers. A lot of them could walk in, and they didn’t even have to tell me their orders. I knew exactly how they wanted their steaks cut and wrapped, without them having to say a word.”

Anthony Critchfield has been helping out at the shop since he was a kid. This summer, he's entered his first managerial role with the family business. Photo by Mick Jeffries

Anthony Critchfield (left) and Mike Critchfield. Photo by Mick Jeffries

The Family Business

Following Amos Critchfield’s death in 1981, Mike and his siblings took over the business, and Critchfield’s remains family run in the most literal sense of the word. (In all, Amos and Opal had six children – four boys and two girls – all of whom have played a role in helping the business grow and succeed.)

As Mike launches into a well-earned retirement, it’s his nephew Anthony Critchfield who’ll be stepping into the role of Critchfield Meats’ retail manager.

But Anthony is no newcomer to the business. Like many of his cousins, he started helping out in the shop at age 10, so he comes to his new role as manager with more than two decades’ experience.

“All of our family still works there,” said Anthony Critchfield, who pursued a culinary degree and worked for a while in area restaurants but always found ways to help in the family’s meat business during his down time. “I realized my true calling is with the family,” he said.

In addition to the retail location in Zandale, Critchfield Meats also operates a booming wholesale business, which opened in the mid-1990s. Headquartered on Danforth Drive, it’s overseen by Mike’s youngest brother, Mark.

While Mike may no longer be behind the counter every day, regular customers can still expect the same level of customer care and dedication to providing top-quality meat when they come in to shop.

“We’ve always provided some locally sourced meats, but we’d like to expand on that, and there’s some exciting things on the horizon coming with our sausages as well,” Anthony said.

In addition to choice cuts of beef, pork, chicken, lamb and sausage, Critchfield also offers bakery items and daily ready-made sandwich specials. Photo by Mick Jeffries

On Fridays, the shop also has lunchtime cookout specials from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, ribeye steaks and more. Photo by Mick Jeffries

A New Chapter

Over his 50 years cutting meat, Mike Critchfield saw the industry change – in large part due to the popularity of modern TV cooking shows, which he credits for making today’s customers much more knowledgeable about meat quality and various types of cuts.

“A lot of the cuts that are popular now, like short ribs, brisket and flank steak, were not popular at all when we started,” Critchfield said. “There’s also more awareness about sourcing today. Customers care about where their meat is coming from.”

Speaking just a few days into his retirement, Mike Critchfield admitted all the newfound free time is an adjustment.

“Waking up and not having to go into work is a little surreal,” he said.

But he has plans for how to fill his leisure time: He hopes to spend ample hours on the golf course and fishing lake in the coming months.

Plus, he and his wife, Debbie, have several bucket-list destinations on their wish lists, including Hawaii and Alaska. They are also looking forward to spending quality time with their two grown children and two granddaughters – and each other.

“My wife and I have been married for 45 years, and the truth is we haven’t spent that much time together,” Mike said. “I’d come home tired, eat dinner and usually sit up for an hour or so and then be in bed by nine o’clock. We’re looking forward to having more time together now.”