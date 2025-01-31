Pete' Properties: Recent Real Estate Transactions

Recent arm’s length residential sales for our publications' distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.
Biggest mover: 2161 Lakeside Dr. $1,425,000
40502
159 Sherman Ave. $185,000
110 Hazel Ave. $200,000
712 Sunset Dr. $225,000
110 Hazel Ave. $225,000
109 Hazel Ave. $230,000
385 Preston Ave. $230,000
314 Richmond Ave. $255,000
255 Malabu Dr.$275,000
266 Leawood Dr. $340,000
799 Zandale Dr.$385,000
249 Henry Clay Blvd. $535,000
3429 Bellefonte Dr. $565,000
815 Cooper Dr.$570,000
604 Beechmont Rd. $572,000
245 Henry Clay Blvd. $590,000
3004 Shirlee Dr.$610,000
160 Preston Ave. $645,000
628 Raintree Rd. $687,500
377 Colony Blvd. $747,500
1233 Scoville Rd. $749,900
205 Sycamore Rd. $828,000
2036 Blairmore Rd. $835,000
436 Ridgeway Rd. $866,035
1056 Turkey Foot Rd. $875,000
235 Irvine Rd. $900,000
407 Hart Rd. $933,000
321 Sycamore Rd. $1,100,000
1941 Long Pond Walk $1,150,000
2161 Lakeside Dr.$1,425,000
40503
165 Suburban Ct. $260,000
3112 Cottontail Ln. $315,000
776 Wellington Way $625,000
1831 Bellefonte Dr. $576,000
40513
3553 Robinhill Way $274,000
3624 Cottage Cir. $315,000
2065 Glade Ln. $352,000
2124 Allegheny Way $412,500
2108 Cave Hill Ln. $415,000
4308 Gum Tree Ln. $480,000
3239 Gondola Dr. $555,000
2209 Burrus Dr. $562,000
2249 Shannawood Dr. $568,500
3516 Lyon Dr. $578,000
3283 Ridgecane Rd. $660,830
4241 Captains Ct. $785,500
1405 Tuscany Ln. $1,150,000
40514
4268 Steamboat Rd. $306,000
2339 Harrods Pointe Trce. $359,900
2359 Harrods Pointe Trce. $390,000
2378 Harrods Pointe Trce. $392,500
40515
4813 Hartland Woods Ct. $250,000