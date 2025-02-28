Pete' Properties: Recent Real Estate Transactions

BIGGEST MOVER: 1509 RICHMOND ROAD $1,225,555
Recent arm’s length residential sales for our publications' distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.
For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
1205 Monroe Ave. $225,000
255 Lincoln Ave. $243,100
804 Hildeen Dr. $395,000
813 Tremont Ave. $410,000
901 Aurora Ave. $480,000
28 Richmond Ave. $530,000
1204 Slashes Rd. $535,000
3292 Nantucket Dr. $585,000
125 Owsley Ave. $598,000
410 Kingswood $627,000
3220 Lansdowne Dr. $675,000
3521 Coltneck Ln. $720,000
630 Tateswood Dr. $756,650
2036 Blairmore Rd. $835,000
1003 Slashes Rd. $885,000
834 Chinoe Rd. $899,900
1509 Richmond Rd. $1,225,555
40503
660 Graviss Ct. $324,000
941 Bravington Way $379,000
733 Cromwell Way $426,000
317 Jesselin Dr. $460,000
40513
2252 Valencia Dr. $285,000
3359 Snaffle Rd. $365,000
1301 Mumford Ln. $906,000
40514
1201 Spring Run Rd. $295,000
4324 Calevares Dr. $380,000
40515
1319 The Kings Ct. $249,900
1050 Rockbridge Rd. $375,000
4640 Saron Dr. $389,900
4600 Braxton Ct. $415,000
1016 Trevey Pt. $438,000
40508
141 Forest Ave. $1,035,000