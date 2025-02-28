Pete' Properties: Recent Real Estate Transactions

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER: 1509 RICHMOND ROAD $1,225,555

Recent arm’s length residential sales for our publications' distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.

For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

1205 Monroe Ave. $225,000

255 Lincoln Ave. $243,100

804 Hildeen Dr. $395,000

813 Tremont Ave. $410,000

901 Aurora Ave. $480,000

28 Richmond Ave. $530,000

1204 Slashes Rd. $535,000

3292 Nantucket Dr. $585,000

125 Owsley Ave. $598,000

410 Kingswood $627,000

3220 Lansdowne Dr. $675,000

3521 Coltneck Ln. $720,000

630 Tateswood Dr. $756,650

2036 Blairmore Rd. $835,000

1003 Slashes Rd. $885,000

834 Chinoe Rd. $899,900

1509 Richmond Rd. $1,225,555

40503

660 Graviss Ct. $324,000

941 Bravington Way $379,000

733 Cromwell Way $426,000

317 Jesselin Dr. $460,000

40513

2252 Valencia Dr. $285,000

3359 Snaffle Rd. $365,000

1301 Mumford Ln. $906,000

40514

1201 Spring Run Rd. $295,000

4324 Calevares Dr. $380,000

40515

1319 The Kings Ct. $249,900

1050 Rockbridge Rd. $375,000

4640 Saron Dr. $389,900

4600 Braxton Ct. $415,000

1016 Trevey Pt. $438,000

40508

141 Forest Ave. $1,035,000