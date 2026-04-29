Pete's Properties: April 2026

BIGGEST MOVER: 1893 Honey Spring Pl. $3,450,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
321 Preston Ave. $185,000
291 Malabu Dr. $325,000
581 Albany Rd. $354,000
215 Bassett Ave. $400,000
2920 Eastbrook Ct. $441,000
117 Bassett Ave. $450,000
1110 Cooper Dr. $450,000
181 Preston Ave. $525,000
3401 Pepperhill Rd. $525,000
3521 Cheddington Ln. $579,500
1011 Tates Creek Rd. $600,000
863 Edgewater Dr. $665,000
754 Chinoe Rd. $730,000
373 Cochran Rd. $865,000
1893 Honey Spring Pl. $3,450,000
40503
2012 Blackhorse Ln. $475,000
40513
2704 Ashbrooke Dr. $445,000
4221 Evergreen Dr. $575,000
2209 Burns Ct. $609,900
3361 Partridge Ln. $697,000
3105 Chadbourn Ln. $900,000
2257 Chamblee Ln. $900,000
40514
4353 Calevares Dr. $174,000
3908 Pinecrest Way $185,000
2278 Harrods Pointe Trce. $276,000
4841 Agape Dr. $350,000
2004 Hannibal Ct. $350,000
1425 Copper Run Blvd. $475,000
40515
888 Edgewood Dr. $324,000
904 Edgewood Ct. $380,000
4209 Clearwater Way $393,000
4136 Bridgemont Ln. $405,000
4300 Brookridge Dr. $415,000
4508 Thornbridge Ln. $435,000
4500 Thornbridge Ln. $448,500
4165 Watertrace Dr. $485,000
1018 Forest Lake Dr. $575,000
4533 Biltmore Pl. $635,000