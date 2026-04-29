Pete's Properties: April 2026

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER: 1893 Honey Spring Pl. $3,450,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

321 Preston Ave. $185,000

291 Malabu Dr. $325,000

581 Albany Rd. $354,000

215 Bassett Ave. $400,000

2920 Eastbrook Ct. $441,000

117 Bassett Ave. $450,000

1110 Cooper Dr. $450,000

181 Preston Ave. $525,000

3401 Pepperhill Rd. $525,000

3521 Cheddington Ln. $579,500

1011 Tates Creek Rd. $600,000

863 Edgewater Dr. $665,000

754 Chinoe Rd. $730,000

373 Cochran Rd. $865,000

1893 Honey Spring Pl. $3,450,000

40503

2012 Blackhorse Ln. $475,000

40513

2704 Ashbrooke Dr. $445,000

4221 Evergreen Dr. $575,000

2209 Burns Ct. $609,900

3361 Partridge Ln. $697,000

3105 Chadbourn Ln. $900,000

2257 Chamblee Ln. $900,000

40514

4353 Calevares Dr. $174,000

3908 Pinecrest Way $185,000

2278 Harrods Pointe Trce. $276,000

4841 Agape Dr. $350,000

2004 Hannibal Ct. $350,000

1425 Copper Run Blvd. $475,000

40515

888 Edgewood Dr. $324,000

904 Edgewood Ct. $380,000

4209 Clearwater Way $393,000

4136 Bridgemont Ln. $405,000

4300 Brookridge Dr. $415,000

4508 Thornbridge Ln. $435,000

4500 Thornbridge Ln. $448,500

4165 Watertrace Dr. $485,000

1018 Forest Lake Dr. $575,000

4533 Biltmore Pl. $635,000