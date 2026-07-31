Pete's Properties - August 2026

Biggest Mover: 405 Culpepper Rd. $2,200,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more info on these properties or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
382 Sherman Ave. $289,900
536 Chinoe Rd. $303,000
263 Bassett Ave. $311,000
820 Cooper Dr. $410,000
672 Mt. Vernon Dr. $460,000
2917 Tabor Oaks Ln. $475,000
3401 Farmington Rd. $490,000
128 Clay Ave. $495,000
3287 Nantucket Dr. $500,000
205 Desha Rd. $550,000
1005 Cramer Ave. $585,000
228 Bassett Ave. $590,000
997 Chinoe Rd. $594,000
2938 Montavesta Rd. $711,000
828 Melrose Ave. $800,000
335 Andover Dr. $805,000
489 Hart Rd. $810,000
640 Teak Wood Dr. $889,000
1964 Shadybrook Ln. $950,000
768 Cottage Grove Ln. $955,000
1703 Fairway Dr. $968,000
2071 Manor Dr. $979,900
421 Dudley Rd. $1,086,305
403 Chinoe Rd. $1,100,000
908 Turkey Foot Rd. $1,300,000
1117 Fincastle Rd. $1,350,000
224 Chenault Rd. $1,550,000
1604 Eastwood Ln. $1,590,000
2044 Bridgeport Dr. $1,723,000
405 Culpepper Rd. $2,200,000
40503
3264 Saxon Dr. $450,000
1974 Mountjoy Pl. $650,000
121 Johnston Blvd. $680,000
40507
171 Woodland Ave. $800,000
171 Woodland Ave. $840,000
40513
2056 Glade Ln. $300,000
2320 Valencia Dr. $435,000
3382 Ridgecane Rd. $435,000
3929 Palomar Cove Ln. $450,000
2097 Allegheny Way $462,000
4160 Palmetto Dr. $505,000
2117 Mangrove Dr. $555,000
2189 Sallee Dr. $570,000
4273 Palmetto Dr. $602,500
2009 Bamboo Dr. $615,000
3267 Gondola Dr. $651,000
2605 Mccaw Ct. $712,000
4033 Palomar Blvd. $730,000
2604 Lyter Ct. $765,000
4017 Peppertree Dr. $835,000
1236 Sebring Ln. $881,000
1341 Mumford Ln. $945,000
40514
4205 Heathmoor Ct. $295,000
4228 Kensington Garden Ct. $310,000
3784 Bingham Dr. $321,500
1232 Speculator Ct. $340,000
3729 Dunswood Pl. $366,000
4804 Trillium Pl. $431,500
4704 Bud Ln. $492,500
40515
798 Jairus Dr. $305,000
4480 Dothan Ct. $326,000
855 Jairus Dr. $330,000
887 Jairus Dr. $365,000
1064 Kiawah Pl. $441,000
4613 Saron Dr. $445,000
4683 Ironbridge Dr. $455,000
901 Woodglen Ct. $455,000
764 Pinnacle Ct. $540,000
500 Ravenna Ln. $575,000
4287 Ridgewater Dr. $575,900
4686 Laurelwood Dr. $691,000
4978 Hartland Pkwy. $705,000