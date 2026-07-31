Pete's Properties - August 2026

× Expand Biggest Mover: 405 Culpepper Rd. $2,200,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more info on these properties or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

382 Sherman Ave. $289,900

536 Chinoe Rd. $303,000

263 Bassett Ave. $311,000

820 Cooper Dr. $410,000

672 Mt. Vernon Dr. $460,000

2917 Tabor Oaks Ln. $475,000

3401 Farmington Rd. $490,000

128 Clay Ave. $495,000

3287 Nantucket Dr. $500,000

205 Desha Rd. $550,000

1005 Cramer Ave. $585,000

228 Bassett Ave. $590,000

997 Chinoe Rd. $594,000

2938 Montavesta Rd. $711,000

828 Melrose Ave. $800,000

335 Andover Dr. $805,000

489 Hart Rd. $810,000

640 Teak Wood Dr. $889,000

1964 Shadybrook Ln. $950,000

768 Cottage Grove Ln. $955,000

1703 Fairway Dr. $968,000

2071 Manor Dr. $979,900

421 Dudley Rd. $1,086,305

403 Chinoe Rd. $1,100,000

908 Turkey Foot Rd. $1,300,000

1117 Fincastle Rd. $1,350,000

224 Chenault Rd. $1,550,000

1604 Eastwood Ln. $1,590,000

2044 Bridgeport Dr. $1,723,000

405 Culpepper Rd. $2,200,000

40503

3264 Saxon Dr. $450,000

1974 Mountjoy Pl. $650,000

121 Johnston Blvd. $680,000

40507

171 Woodland Ave. $800,000

171 Woodland Ave. $840,000

40513

2056 Glade Ln. $300,000

2320 Valencia Dr. $435,000

3382 Ridgecane Rd. $435,000

3929 Palomar Cove Ln. $450,000

2097 Allegheny Way $462,000

4160 Palmetto Dr. $505,000

2117 Mangrove Dr. $555,000

2189 Sallee Dr. $570,000

4273 Palmetto Dr. $602,500

2009 Bamboo Dr. $615,000

3267 Gondola Dr. $651,000

2605 Mccaw Ct. $712,000

4033 Palomar Blvd. $730,000

2604 Lyter Ct. $765,000

4017 Peppertree Dr. $835,000

1236 Sebring Ln. $881,000

1341 Mumford Ln. $945,000

40514

4205 Heathmoor Ct. $295,000

4228 Kensington Garden Ct. $310,000

3784 Bingham Dr. $321,500

1232 Speculator Ct. $340,000

3729 Dunswood Pl. $366,000

4804 Trillium Pl. $431,500

4704 Bud Ln. $492,500

40515

798 Jairus Dr. $305,000

4480 Dothan Ct. $326,000

855 Jairus Dr. $330,000

887 Jairus Dr. $365,000

1064 Kiawah Pl. $441,000

4613 Saron Dr. $445,000

4683 Ironbridge Dr. $455,000

901 Woodglen Ct. $455,000

764 Pinnacle Ct. $540,000

500 Ravenna Ln. $575,000

4287 Ridgewater Dr. $575,900

4686 Laurelwood Dr. $691,000

4978 Hartland Pkwy. $705,000