Pete's Properties - December 2024

TOP SELLING PROPERTY: 720 CENTRAL AVE.
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.
40502
260 Preston Ave. $300,000
329 Richmond Ave. $360,000
1009 Fontaine Rd. $459,500
663 Cooper Dr. $582,000
3233 Pepperhill Rd. $605,000
1113 Taborlake Dr. $620,000
305 Dudley Rd. $625,000
3402 Briarcliff Cir. $626,000
404 Chinoe Rd. $645,000
433 Holiday Rd. $650,000
1865 Blairmore Ct. $680,000
659 Raintree Rd. $685,000
365 Lincoln Ave. $690,000
313 Given Ave. $700,000
161 Old Cassidy Ave. $760,000
121 Old Park Ave. $785,500
3104 Warrenwood Wynd $800,000
3296 Nantucket Dr. $825,000
1691 Mooreland Dr. $865,000
1404 Pendennis Cir. $965,000
255 Cochran Rd. $965,000
532 Lakeshore Dr. $1,000,000
1408 Hampshire Pl. $1,435,000
780 Chinoe Rd. $1,450,000
702 Central Ave. $1,525,000
40503
158 Crestwood Dr. $125,000
2488 Heather Way $330,000
3309 Grasmere Dr. $397,000
3308 Cornwall Dr. $412,610
2021 St. Stephens Green $424,000
804 Palomino Ln. $432,000
239 Tahoma Rd. $461,000
1858 Bellefonte Dr. $545,000
40513
2077 Allegheny Way $250,000
2177 Ft Harrods Dr. $272,000
2605 Ashbrooke Dr. $308,800
2857 Ashbrooke Dr. $450,000
4017 Santee Way $545,000
2104 Palmbrooke Ct. $582,500
4012 Palomar Blvd. $699,000
2208 Carolina Ln. $775,000
40514
4216 Canterbury Green Way $250,000
4800 Old Sycamore Pl. $290,000
2461 English Station Dr. $305,000
1449 Copper Glen Dr. $522,500
2356 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $555,000
40515
930 Charwood Dr. $315,000
473 Whitfield Dr. $320,000
812 Edgewood Dr. $380,000
508 Woodstream Ct. $385,000
4600 Saron Dr. $399,000
4613 Longbridge Ln. $425,000
4352 Brookridge Dr. $535,000
573 Alderbrook Way $570,000
1000 Trevey Pt. $935,000
4800 Chelmsbury Ln. $977,000