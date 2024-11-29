Pete's Properties - December 2024

× Expand TOP SELLING PROPERTY: 720 CENTRAL AVE.

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.

For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.

40502

260 Preston Ave. $300,000

329 Richmond Ave. $360,000

1009 Fontaine Rd. $459,500

663 Cooper Dr. $582,000

3233 Pepperhill Rd. $605,000

1113 Taborlake Dr. $620,000

305 Dudley Rd. $625,000

3402 Briarcliff Cir. $626,000

404 Chinoe Rd. $645,000

433 Holiday Rd. $650,000

1865 Blairmore Ct. $680,000

659 Raintree Rd. $685,000

365 Lincoln Ave. $690,000

313 Given Ave. $700,000

161 Old Cassidy Ave. $760,000

121 Old Park Ave. $785,500

3104 Warrenwood Wynd $800,000

3296 Nantucket Dr. $825,000

1691 Mooreland Dr. $865,000

1404 Pendennis Cir. $965,000

255 Cochran Rd. $965,000

532 Lakeshore Dr. $1,000,000

1408 Hampshire Pl. $1,435,000

780 Chinoe Rd. $1,450,000

702 Central Ave. $1,525,000

40503

158 Crestwood Dr. $125,000

2488 Heather Way $330,000

3309 Grasmere Dr. $397,000

3308 Cornwall Dr. $412,610

2021 St. Stephens Green $424,000

804 Palomino Ln. $432,000

239 Tahoma Rd. $461,000

1858 Bellefonte Dr. $545,000

40513

2077 Allegheny Way $250,000

2177 Ft Harrods Dr. $272,000

2605 Ashbrooke Dr. $308,800

2857 Ashbrooke Dr. $450,000

4017 Santee Way $545,000

2104 Palmbrooke Ct. $582,500

4012 Palomar Blvd. $699,000

2208 Carolina Ln. $775,000

40514

4216 Canterbury Green Way $250,000

4800 Old Sycamore Pl. $290,000

2461 English Station Dr. $305,000

1449 Copper Glen Dr. $522,500

2356 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $555,000

40515

930 Charwood Dr. $315,000

473 Whitfield Dr. $320,000

812 Edgewood Dr. $380,000

508 Woodstream Ct. $385,000

4600 Saron Dr. $399,000

4613 Longbridge Ln. $425,000

4352 Brookridge Dr. $535,000

573 Alderbrook Way $570,000

1000 Trevey Pt. $935,000

4800 Chelmsbury Ln. $977,000