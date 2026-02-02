Pete's Properties: February 2026

× Expand Biggest Mover: 624 Lakeshore Dr. $1,235,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

150 N. Hanover Ave. $190,000

717 Aurora Ave. $260,000

150 N. Hanover Ave. $266,770

110 Hazel Ave. $270,000

327 Hanover Ct. $280,000

309 Thistleton Cir. $380,000

658 Montclair Dr. $390,000

3086 Montavesta Rd. $437,000

2913 Tabor Oaks Ln. $495,000

304 Leawood Dr. $557,000

781 Glendover Rd. $599,000

245 Henry Clay Blvd $645,000

2072 Norborne Dr. $725,000

306 Irvine Rd. $850,000

624 Lakeshore Dr. $1,235,000

40503

324 Albany Rd. $422,000

767 Bravington Way $795,000

40513

2545 Ashbrooke Dr. $269,900

3324 Gondola Ct. $420,000

2228 Chamblee Ln. $880,000

1233 Raeford Ln. $900,000

40514

4205 Canterbury Green Way $279,900

1428 Copperfield Ct. $530,000

1433 Copperfield Ct. $597,000

40515

887 Jairus Dr. $253,000

709 Pinnacle Ct. $395,000

4504 Meadowbridge Ct. $410,000

4736 Ironbridge Dr. $455,000

4008 Creekwater Cir. $500,000

929 Firethorn Pl. $550,000

433 Spencer Park $595,000

4991 Tynebrae Rd. $705,000

40517

3421 Lansdowne Dr. $412,000