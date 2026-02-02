Pete's Properties: February 2026

Biggest Mover: 624 Lakeshore Dr. $1,235,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
150 N. Hanover Ave. $190,000
717 Aurora Ave. $260,000
150 N. Hanover Ave. $266,770
110 Hazel Ave. $270,000
327 Hanover Ct. $280,000
309 Thistleton Cir. $380,000
658 Montclair Dr. $390,000
3086 Montavesta Rd. $437,000
2913 Tabor Oaks Ln. $495,000
304 Leawood Dr. $557,000
781 Glendover Rd. $599,000
245 Henry Clay Blvd $645,000
2072 Norborne Dr. $725,000
306 Irvine Rd. $850,000
624 Lakeshore Dr. $1,235,000
40503
324 Albany Rd. $422,000
767 Bravington Way $795,000
40513
2545 Ashbrooke Dr. $269,900
3324 Gondola Ct. $420,000
2228 Chamblee Ln. $880,000
1233 Raeford Ln. $900,000
40514
4205 Canterbury Green Way $279,900
1428 Copperfield Ct. $530,000
1433 Copperfield Ct. $597,000
40515
887 Jairus Dr. $253,000
709 Pinnacle Ct. $395,000
4504 Meadowbridge Ct. $410,000
4736 Ironbridge Dr. $455,000
4008 Creekwater Cir. $500,000
929 Firethorn Pl. $550,000
433 Spencer Park $595,000
4991 Tynebrae Rd. $705,000
40517
3421 Lansdowne Dr. $412,000