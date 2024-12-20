Pete's Properties - Jan. 2025

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER: 3653 Barrow Wood Ln. $1,525,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.

For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com

40502

3436 Belvoir Dr. $275,000

3364 Hunter Rd. $385,000

782 Sherwood Dr. $390,000

406 Chinoe Rd. $475,000

1233 Tishoff Dr. $480,000

1041 Fontaine Rd. $534,000

624 Chinoe Rd. $575,000

429 Henry Clay Blvd. $595,000

624 Raintree Rd. $685,000

1506 Cochran Rd. $691,000

222 Clay Ave. $750,000

228 Chenault Rd. $870,000

1141 Taborlake Ridge $950,000

336 Cochran Rd. $1,080,000

3653 Barrow Wood Ln. $1,375,000

40503

680 Beth Ln. $620,000

40508

509 Russell Ave. $540,000

40513

2156 Maura Trce. $315,000

2104 Palomar Trace Dr. $950,000

40514

4229 Kensington Garden Ct. $250,000

2028 Twain Ridge Dr. $270,000

3849 Pinecrest Way $318,000

4213 Steamboat Rd. $349,000

40515

4501 Saron Dr. $285,000

4008 Clearwater Way $315,000

4732 Windstar Way $376,000

1014 Forest Lake Dr. $450,500

880 Golden Bell Pl. $512,500

973 Hammock Oak Ln. $513,000

5049 Ivybridge Dr. $550,000

5100 Middleton Pl. $585,000