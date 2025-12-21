Pete's Properties: January 2026

BIGGEST MOVER: 891 McMEEKIN PLACE $1,400,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
3089 Montavesta Rd. $360,000
269 Lincoln Ave. $392,000
204 S. Hanover Ave. $510,000
2008 Blairmore Rd. $600,000
908 Chinoe Ct. $650,000
653 Mt. Vernon Dr. $700,000
1820 Richmond Rd. $830,000
310 S. Hanover Ave. $1,016,823
400 Ridgeway Rd. $1,045,000
1824 Richmond Rd. $1,256,000
891 McMeekin Pl. $1,400,000
40503
237 Tahoma Rd. $775,000
40513
3904 Lyon Dr. $410,000
2284 Valencia Dr. $469,000
2000 Ermine Ct. $500,000
3221 Ridgecane Rd. $627,000
3312 Higgens Ct. $648,000
2504 Maryaustill Ct. $789,900
40514
2008 Hannibal Ct. $362,500
4365 Calevares Dr. $379,900
1121 Harlan Cir. $399,900
1472 Corona Dr. $480,000
2412 Creekview Ct. $624,900
40515
4712 Hartland Pkwy. $355,000
4732 Ironbridge Dr. $380,000