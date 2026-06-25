Pete's Properties: July 2026

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER: 524 CLINTON RD. $1,712,500

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

392 Bassett Ave. $95,000

362 Preston Ave. $200,000

812 Cramer Ave. $292,000

1188 Taborlake Dr. $300,000

416 Kentucky Ct. $305,500

345 Bassett Ave. $325,345

213 Sherman Ave. $350,000

404 Henry Clay Blvd. $430,000

1241 Tishoff Dr. $495,000

3316 Nantucket Dr. $500,000

411 Henry Clay Blvd. $534,000

226 Idle Hour Dr. $580,000

783 Rebecca Dr. $585,000

1216 Oak Knoll $645,000

2020 Hart Rd. $687,450

166 Bassett Ave. $735,000

778 Chinoe Rd. $1,160,250

260 Clay Ave. $1,180,000

1216 Richmond Rd. $1,190,000

2057 Lakeside Dr. $1,249,000

817 Montclair Dr. $1,700,000

524 Clinton Rd. $1,712,500

40503

2029 Blackhorse Ln. $490,000

1826 McDonald Ave. $570,000

1908 Westmeath Pl. $600,000

3288 Cornwall Dr. $625,000

318 Jesselin Dr. $636,000

40508

726 Hambrick Ave. $709,200

40517

3441 Lansdowne Dr. $625,000

40513

2276 Stone Garden Ln. $312,100

3316 Ft Harrods Ct. $356,000

1117 Rolfe Ln. $425,000

4301 Gum Tree Ln. $500,000

2204 Burns Ct. $575,000

3533 Mcnair Way $725,000

4040 Palomar Blvd. $755,000

4824 Waterside Dr. $905,000

5085 Keene Rd. $1,060,000

40514

2302 Harrods Pointe Trce. $325,000

4272 Hampton Ridge $350,000

2050 Old Higbee Mill Rd. $416,000

3748 Dunswood Pl. $435,000

1300 Copperfield Ct. $596,000

40515

882 Jairus Dr. $315,000

4297 Saron Dr. $434,900

1055 Forest Lake Dr. $444,990

4201 Bridgemont Ln. $500,000

4101 Rainwater Cir. $530,000

4733 Ironbridge Dr. $545,000

4348 Brookridge Dr. $562,000

660 Poplar Springs Ln. $562,000

4990 Tynebrae Rd. $720,000

4839 Faulkirk Ln. $975,000