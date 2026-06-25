Pete's Properties: July 2026

BIGGEST MOVER: 524 CLINTON RD. $1,712,500
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
392 Bassett Ave. $95,000
362 Preston Ave. $200,000
812 Cramer Ave. $292,000
1188 Taborlake Dr. $300,000
416 Kentucky Ct. $305,500
345 Bassett Ave. $325,345
213 Sherman Ave. $350,000
404 Henry Clay Blvd. $430,000
1241 Tishoff Dr. $495,000
3316 Nantucket Dr. $500,000
411 Henry Clay Blvd. $534,000
226 Idle Hour Dr. $580,000
783 Rebecca Dr. $585,000
1216 Oak Knoll $645,000
2020 Hart Rd. $687,450
166 Bassett Ave. $735,000
778 Chinoe Rd. $1,160,250
260 Clay Ave. $1,180,000
1216 Richmond Rd. $1,190,000
2057 Lakeside Dr. $1,249,000
817 Montclair Dr. $1,700,000
524 Clinton Rd. $1,712,500
40503
2029 Blackhorse Ln. $490,000
1826 McDonald Ave. $570,000
1908 Westmeath Pl. $600,000
3288 Cornwall Dr. $625,000
318 Jesselin Dr. $636,000
40508
726 Hambrick Ave. $709,200
40517
3441 Lansdowne Dr. $625,000
40513
2276 Stone Garden Ln. $312,100
3316 Ft Harrods Ct. $356,000
1117 Rolfe Ln. $425,000
4301 Gum Tree Ln. $500,000
2204 Burns Ct. $575,000
3533 Mcnair Way $725,000
4040 Palomar Blvd. $755,000
4824 Waterside Dr. $905,000
5085 Keene Rd. $1,060,000
40514
2302 Harrods Pointe Trce. $325,000
4272 Hampton Ridge $350,000
2050 Old Higbee Mill Rd. $416,000
3748 Dunswood Pl. $435,000
1300 Copperfield Ct. $596,000
40515
882 Jairus Dr. $315,000
4297 Saron Dr. $434,900
1055 Forest Lake Dr. $444,990
4201 Bridgemont Ln. $500,000
4101 Rainwater Cir. $530,000
4733 Ironbridge Dr. $545,000
4348 Brookridge Dr. $562,000
660 Poplar Springs Ln. $562,000
4990 Tynebrae Rd. $720,000
4839 Faulkirk Ln. $975,000