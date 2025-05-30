Pete's Properties: June 2025

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.
BIGGEST MOVER: 1600 RICHMOND ROAD $1,826,000
40502
395 Bassett Ave. $172,500
247 Preston Ave. $232,500
311 Owsley Ave. $251,250
201 St. Margaret Dr. $295,000
314 Richmond Ave. $322,500
294 Idle Hour Dr. $375,000
1217 Scoville Rd. $378,000
664 Berry Ln. $419,000
1137 Chinoe Rd. $441,000
308 Hanover Ct. $500,000
3429 Montavesta Rd. $555,000
19 Richmond Ave. $573,300
165 Idle Hour Dr. $650,000
225 Owsley Ave. $675,000
170 Cochran Rd. $733,000
1832 St. Ives Cir. $752,900
604 Galaxie Dr. $780,000
425 Lakeshore Dr. $870,000
898 Mcmeekin Pl. $1,084,820
290 S. Ashland Ave. $1,470,000
3204 Hobcaw Ln. $1,595,000
1600 Richmond Rd. $1,826,000
40503
3453 Clays Mill Rd. $439,000
3304 Cornwall Dr. $445,300
3371 Keithshire Way $585,000
214 Glendover Rd. $690,000
40504
1044 Pine Bloom Dr. $252,500
40513
3312 Ft. Harrods Ct. $340,000
3217 Sebastian Ln. $565,000
2209 Silktree Ct. $720,000
2104 Palomar Ct. $785,000
4275 Captains Ct. $885,000
2148 Carolina Ln. $930,000
40514
2104 Stedman Dr. $420,000
2321 Armature Ct. $578,000
2209 Strasburg Park $630,000
40515
948 Darda Ct. $234,000
1086 Rockbridge Rd. $425,000
4720 Brookside Way $560,000
3025 Charleston Grdns. Blvd. $560,000
3000 Ashley Oaks Dr. $565,000
4509 Brookglen Pl. $590,000