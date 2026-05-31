Pete's Properties: June 2026

Biggest Mover: 1741 Lakewood Ln. $3,291,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
272 Lincoln Ave. $180,000
312 Bassett Ave. $184,690
822 Aurora Ave. $260,000
3425 Pepperhill Rd. $300,000
184 Sherman Ave. $308,000
162 St Margaret Dr. $375,000
322 Owsley Ave. $439,000
224 Leawood Dr. $462,500
704 Melrose Ave. $535,000
2934 Montavesta Rd. $560,000
909 Aurora Ave. $610,000
2117 Paige Ct. $615,000
129 Sycamore Rd. $677,302
1820 St. Ives Cir. $750,000
1332 Fontaine Rd. $750,000
161 Old Cassidy Ave. $760,000
3408 Hunter Cir. $875,000
480 Hart Rd. $875,000
632 Centennial Ln. $1,000,000
412 Ridgeway Rd. $1,002,000
417 Culpepper Rd. $1,100,000
1060 Cooper Dr. $1,200,000
512 Culpepper Rd. $1,325,000
1741 Lakewood Ln. $3,291,000
40503
1941 Bellefonte Dr. $465,000
171 Edgemoor Dr. $650,000
40508
622 Sayre Ave $890,000
40513
2064 Allegheny Way $450,000
3443 Snaffle Rd. $489,000
2148 Sallee Dr. $615,000
3205 Lyon Ct. $625,000
2604 Sungale Ct. $690,000
3005 Old Field Way $695,000
2137 Roswell Dr. $790,000
1300 Tupelo Ln. $885,000
40514
3717 Gladman Way $280,000
2427 Harrods Pointe Trce $411,500
40515
4529 Cranbrook Ct. $325,000
4642 Ironbridge Dr. $415,000
992 Fiddler Creek Way $462,000
457 Madison Point Dr. $497,000
549 Brookwater Ln. $529,000
3016 Charleston Gardens Blvd. $550,000
4612 Windstar Way $560,000
4461 River Ridge Rd. $605,000
2113 Woodbridge Way $740,000