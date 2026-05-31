Pete's Properties: June 2026

× Expand Biggest Mover: 1741 Lakewood Ln. $3,291,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

272 Lincoln Ave. $180,000

312 Bassett Ave. $184,690

822 Aurora Ave. $260,000

3425 Pepperhill Rd. $300,000

184 Sherman Ave. $308,000

162 St Margaret Dr. $375,000

322 Owsley Ave. $439,000

224 Leawood Dr. $462,500

704 Melrose Ave. $535,000

2934 Montavesta Rd. $560,000

909 Aurora Ave. $610,000

2117 Paige Ct. $615,000

129 Sycamore Rd. $677,302

1820 St. Ives Cir. $750,000

1332 Fontaine Rd. $750,000

161 Old Cassidy Ave. $760,000

3408 Hunter Cir. $875,000

480 Hart Rd. $875,000

632 Centennial Ln. $1,000,000

412 Ridgeway Rd. $1,002,000

417 Culpepper Rd. $1,100,000

1060 Cooper Dr. $1,200,000

512 Culpepper Rd. $1,325,000

1741 Lakewood Ln. $3,291,000

40503

1941 Bellefonte Dr. $465,000

171 Edgemoor Dr. $650,000

40508

622 Sayre Ave $890,000

40513

2064 Allegheny Way $450,000

3443 Snaffle Rd. $489,000

2148 Sallee Dr. $615,000

3205 Lyon Ct. $625,000

2604 Sungale Ct. $690,000

3005 Old Field Way $695,000

2137 Roswell Dr. $790,000

1300 Tupelo Ln. $885,000

40514

3717 Gladman Way $280,000

2427 Harrods Pointe Trce $411,500

40515

4529 Cranbrook Ct. $325,000

4642 Ironbridge Dr. $415,000

992 Fiddler Creek Way $462,000

457 Madison Point Dr. $497,000

549 Brookwater Ln. $529,000

3016 Charleston Gardens Blvd. $550,000

4612 Windstar Way $560,000

4461 River Ridge Rd. $605,000

2113 Woodbridge Way $740,000