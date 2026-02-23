Pete's Properties: March 2026

× Expand Biggest Mover: 1405 Strawberry Circle $2,700,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

321 Richmond Ave. $319,900

3408 Bellefonte Dr. $360,000

765 Zandale Dr. $547,000

3474 Belvoir Dr. $580,000

3276 Nantucket Dr. $583,722

346 Preston Ave. $589,000

217 Owsley Ave. $590,000

1814 Richmond Rd. $590,000

132 Victory Ave. $773,200

990 Cooper Dr. $813,000

336 Ridgeway Rd. $845,000

1208 Trumpeter Row $906,950

103 Irvine Rd. $1,155,000

2132 Woodmont Dr. $1,250,000

1917 Hart Rd. $1,475,000

2029 Lakeside Dr. $1,600,000

1405 Strawberry Cir. $2,700,000

40514

4065 Forsythe Dr. $389,000

1381 Corona Dr. $450,000

40515

733 Pinnacle Ct. $290,000

733 Pinnacle Ct. $330,000

4521 Largo Ln. $399,000

4313 Palm Springs Pt $434,900

4609 Hobbs Way $449,000

576 Alderbrook Way $477,000

1021 Turnbridge Rd. $480,000

2173 Broadhead Pl. $577,000

3940 Mooncoin Way $620,000

4858 Hartland Pkwy. $710,000