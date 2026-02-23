Pete's Properties: March 2026

Biggest Mover: 1405 Strawberry Circle $2,700,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
321 Richmond Ave. $319,900
3408 Bellefonte Dr. $360,000
765 Zandale Dr. $547,000
3474 Belvoir Dr. $580,000
3276 Nantucket Dr. $583,722
346 Preston Ave. $589,000
217 Owsley Ave. $590,000
1814 Richmond Rd. $590,000
132 Victory Ave. $773,200
990 Cooper Dr. $813,000
336 Ridgeway Rd. $845,000
1208 Trumpeter Row $906,950
103 Irvine Rd. $1,155,000
2132 Woodmont Dr. $1,250,000
1917 Hart Rd. $1,475,000
2029 Lakeside Dr. $1,600,000
1405 Strawberry Cir. $2,700,000
40514
4065 Forsythe Dr. $389,000
1381 Corona Dr. $450,000
40515
733 Pinnacle Ct. $290,000
733 Pinnacle Ct. $330,000
4521 Largo Ln. $399,000
4313 Palm Springs Pt $434,900
4609 Hobbs Way $449,000
576 Alderbrook Way $477,000
1021 Turnbridge Rd. $480,000
2173 Broadhead Pl. $577,000
3940 Mooncoin Way $620,000
4858 Hartland Pkwy. $710,000