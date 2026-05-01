Pete's Properties: May 2026

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER: 505 Culpepper Rd. $2,150,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

105 Marne Ave. $169,000

174 St William Dr. $259,900

513 Park Ave. $260,000

470 Ashland Te.r $275,000

340 Park Ave. $330,000

3401 Farmington Rd. $340,000

815 Tremont Ave. $400,000

191 Eastover Dr. $465,000

727 Tremont Ave. $482,500

309 Richmond Ave. $485,000

3412 Heritage Pl. $500,000

3418 Woodstock Cir. $695,000

2925 Tabor Oaks Ln. $699,000

165 Idle Hour Dr. $750,000

1164 Taborlake Dr. $810,000

3217 Tates Creek Rd. $1,650,000

505 Culpepper Rd. $2,150,000

40503

3273 Saxon Dr. $260,000

1909 Westmeath Pl. $510,000

40513

2308 Stone Garden Ln. $330,000

1117 Hancock Ln. $430,000

2228 Mangrove Dr. $510,000

4124 Palmetto Dr. $521,002

3308 Higgens Ct. $592,000

4877 Firebrook Blvd. $675,000

2229 Shannawood Dr. $730,000

2240 Barnwell Ln. $896,500

40514

1280 Kennecott Way $345,000

4232 Steamboat Rd. $372,000

1916 Melford Pl. $425,000

2432 La Cross Ct. $690,000

40515

517 Southpoint Dr. $220,000

621 Rolling Creek Ln. $418,000

704 Rainwater Dr. $479,500

960 Rockbridge Rd. $505,000

1004 Firethorn Pl. $562,000