Pete's Properties: May 2026

BIGGEST MOVER: 505 Culpepper Rd. $2,150,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
105 Marne Ave. $169,000
174 St William Dr. $259,900
513 Park Ave. $260,000
470 Ashland Te.r $275,000
340 Park Ave. $330,000
3401 Farmington Rd. $340,000
815 Tremont Ave. $400,000
191 Eastover Dr. $465,000
727 Tremont Ave. $482,500
309 Richmond Ave. $485,000
3412 Heritage Pl. $500,000
3418 Woodstock Cir. $695,000
2925 Tabor Oaks Ln. $699,000
165 Idle Hour Dr. $750,000
1164 Taborlake Dr. $810,000
3217 Tates Creek Rd. $1,650,000
505 Culpepper Rd. $2,150,000
40503
3273 Saxon Dr. $260,000
1909 Westmeath Pl. $510,000
40513
2308 Stone Garden Ln. $330,000
1117 Hancock Ln. $430,000
2228 Mangrove Dr. $510,000
4124 Palmetto Dr. $521,002
3308 Higgens Ct. $592,000
4877 Firebrook Blvd. $675,000
2229 Shannawood Dr. $730,000
2240 Barnwell Ln. $896,500
40514
1280 Kennecott Way $345,000
4232 Steamboat Rd. $372,000
1916 Melford Pl. $425,000
2432 La Cross Ct. $690,000
40515
517 Southpoint Dr. $220,000
621 Rolling Creek Ln. $418,000
704 Rainwater Dr. $479,500
960 Rockbridge Rd. $505,000
1004 Firethorn Pl. $562,000