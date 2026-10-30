Pete's Properties: November 2026

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
329 Lincoln Ave. $107,500
329 Lincoln Ave. $155,000
2029 St. Teresa Dr. $256,002
155 N. Hanover Ave.$336,500
328 Park Ave. $361,500
672 Providence Rd. $385,000
345 Colony Blvd. $407,500
43 Mentelle Park $475,000
309 Given Ave. $485,000
826 Glendover Cv. $500,000
3457 Simcoe Ct. $500,000
3081 Breckenwood Dr. $525,000
3349 Hunter Rd. $550,000
224 Bassett Ave. $597,000
2934 Montavesta Rd. $600,000
3025 Breckenwood Dr. $605,000
937 Wishbone Cir. $607,000
229 Lincoln Ave. $607,000
511 Albany Rd. $665,000
2153 Island Dr. $704,000
619 Tateswood Dr. $750,000
924 Chinoe Rd. $750,000
1376 Fontaine Rd. $814,402
150 N. Hanover Ave. $862,750
3421 Nantucket Dr. $928,267
2049 Lakeside Dr. $946,000
709 Turf Ct. $990,000
3640 Barrow Wood Ln. $1,115,000
2927 Four Pines Dr. $1,123,000
1960 Blairmore Rd. $1,215,000
612 Autumn Ln. $1,250,000
1371 Strawberry Ln. $1,285,000
1305 Cooper Dr. $1,334,000
504 Chinoe Rd. $1,350,000
870 McMeekin Pl. $1,400,000
1337 Cooper Dr. $1,560,000
304 Holiday Rd. $1,785,000
1616 Tates Creek Rd. $1,790,000
40508
604 Columbia Ave. $350,000
40503
3235 Roxburg Dr. $320,000
817 Palomino Ln. $400,000
730 Bravington Way $412,000
3452 Lannette Ln. $502,000
3240 Wellington Ln. $825,000
40513
2060 Glade Ln. $330,000
2089 Allegheny Way $400,000
2276 Stone Garden Ln. $455,000
2057 Parasol Dr. $537,000
4892 Firebrook Blvd. $649,900
2317 Shannawood Dr. $650,000
4713 Inman Dr. $765,000
2625 Water Knoll Ct. $828,500
4287 Captains Ct. $950,000
40514
2467 Harrods Pointe Trce. $349,900
1849 Haverwood Park $447,500
40515
932 Darda Ct. $275,000
927 Charwood Dr. $315,000
465 Whitfield Dr. $360,000
929 Seneca Park $385,000
4709 Brookside Way $387,000
4140 Bridgemont Ln. $459,000
604 Rolling Creek Ln. $575,000
4938 Hartland Pkwy. $660,000
4891 Faulkirk Ln. $1,250,000
40517
3433 Lansdowne Dr. $516,000