Pete's Properties: November 2026

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

329 Lincoln Ave. $107,500

329 Lincoln Ave. $155,000

2029 St. Teresa Dr. $256,002

155 N. Hanover Ave.$336,500

328 Park Ave. $361,500

672 Providence Rd. $385,000

345 Colony Blvd. $407,500

43 Mentelle Park $475,000

309 Given Ave. $485,000

826 Glendover Cv. $500,000

3457 Simcoe Ct. $500,000

3081 Breckenwood Dr. $525,000

3349 Hunter Rd. $550,000

224 Bassett Ave. $597,000

2934 Montavesta Rd. $600,000

3025 Breckenwood Dr. $605,000

937 Wishbone Cir. $607,000

229 Lincoln Ave. $607,000

511 Albany Rd. $665,000

2153 Island Dr. $704,000

619 Tateswood Dr. $750,000

924 Chinoe Rd. $750,000

1376 Fontaine Rd. $814,402

150 N. Hanover Ave. $862,750

3421 Nantucket Dr. $928,267

2049 Lakeside Dr. $946,000

709 Turf Ct. $990,000

3640 Barrow Wood Ln. $1,115,000

2927 Four Pines Dr. $1,123,000

1960 Blairmore Rd. $1,215,000

612 Autumn Ln. $1,250,000

1371 Strawberry Ln. $1,285,000

1305 Cooper Dr. $1,334,000

504 Chinoe Rd. $1,350,000

870 McMeekin Pl. $1,400,000

1337 Cooper Dr. $1,560,000

304 Holiday Rd. $1,785,000

1616 Tates Creek Rd. $1,790,000

40508

604 Columbia Ave. $350,000

40503

3235 Roxburg Dr. $320,000

817 Palomino Ln. $400,000

730 Bravington Way $412,000

3452 Lannette Ln. $502,000

3240 Wellington Ln. $825,000

40513

2060 Glade Ln. $330,000

2089 Allegheny Way $400,000

2276 Stone Garden Ln. $455,000

2057 Parasol Dr. $537,000

4892 Firebrook Blvd. $649,900

2317 Shannawood Dr. $650,000

4713 Inman Dr. $765,000

2625 Water Knoll Ct. $828,500

4287 Captains Ct. $950,000

40514

2467 Harrods Pointe Trce. $349,900

1849 Haverwood Park $447,500

40515

932 Darda Ct. $275,000

927 Charwood Dr. $315,000

465 Whitfield Dr. $360,000

929 Seneca Park $385,000

4709 Brookside Way $387,000

4140 Bridgemont Ln. $459,000

604 Rolling Creek Ln. $575,000

4938 Hartland Pkwy. $660,000

4891 Faulkirk Ln. $1,250,000

40517

3433 Lansdowne Dr. $516,000