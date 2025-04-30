Pete's Properties: Recent Real Estate Transactions

Biggest Mover: 1434 Lakewood Dr. $1,175,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
348 Bassett Ave. $140,000
333 Bassett Ave. $310,000
288 Sherman Ave. $312,000
2933 Montavesta Rd. $376,300
3404 Belvoir Dr. $395,000
317 Park Ave. $430,000
370 Preston Ave. $483,000
825 Melrose Ave. $490,000
329 Melbourne Way $525,000
3428 Malabu Cir. $539,000
428 Henry Clay Blvd. $550,000
718 Aurora Ave. $594,900
750 Sherwood Dr. $725,000
3220 Tates Creek Rd. $830,000
739 Cottage Grove Ln. $921,050
1814 Lakehill Cir. $1,100,000
1434 Lakewood Dr. $1,175,000
40503
3308 Cornwall Dr. $520,000
40508
356 Corral St. $240,000
185 Walton Ave. $810,000
40513
3688 Cottage Cir. $263,700
2316 Valencia Dr. $385,000
3369 Malone Dr. $550,000
2617 Lyter Ct. $563,500
40514
4748 Scenicview Rd. $520,000
2409 La Cross Ct. $540,000
40515
967 Charwood Dr. $415,000
896 Calypso Breeze Dr. $440,000
4201 Bridgemont Ln. $465,000
4260 Watertrace Dr. $495,000
472 Madison Point Dr. $502,500