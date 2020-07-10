Pete's Properties: Residential Property Sales Listings

BIGGEST MOVER: 905 The Curtilage $1,025,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for Chevy Chaser and Southsider Magazines' distribution areas. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
232 Queensway Dr. $825,000
9 Mentelle Park $687,500
1086 Lakewood Dr. $655,000
1208 Glen Crest $570,000
250 Irvine Rd. $499,000
770 Hildeen Dr. $425,000
745 Mt Vernon Dr. $419,000
305 Dudley Rd. $417,500
1131 Fontaine Rd. $410,000
3297 Bellefonte Dr. $409,200
765 Zandale Dr. $409,000
417 Kingswood $372,000
3501 Coltneck Ln. $345,000
328 Henry Clay Blvd. $330,000
2952 Tabor Oaks Ln. $325,000
3290 Pepperhill Rd. $325,000
868 Robin Rd. $316,900
128 Sherman Ave. $268,700
133 Owsley Ave. $260,000
3401 Bellefonte Dr. $255,000
1053 Chinoe Rd. $226,500
247 Kentucky Ave. $220,000
704 Tremont Ave. $215,000
426 Park Ave. $208,000
446 Oldham Ave. $198,000
332 Lincoln Ave. $170,000
308 Preston Ave. $159,900
40503
2377 Randolph Ct. $387,000
701 Cumberland Rd. $383,000
664 Bayswater Way $375,000
1985 St. Stephens Green $365,000
322 Curtin Dr. $346,501
343 Curtin Dr. $340,000
921 Palomino Ln. $312,000
333 E Lowry Ln. $287,500
2005 Summerhayes Ct. $285,500
3213 Tudor Dr. $275,000
504 Wellington Way $275,000
321 E. Lowry Ln. $249,600
536 Hadlow St. $239,000
3032 Arrowhead Dr. $237,000
3221 Keithshire Way $232,000
3361 Post Rd. $210,000
3363 Winthrop Dr. $210,000
837 Apache Trl. $107,000
40504
2537 Dressage Way $272,500
40513
2205 Guilford Ln. $822,500
4821 Waterside Dr. $599,000
2460 Olde Bridge Ln. $577,500
3341 Malone Dr. $535,000
2208 Sweetberry Ct. $532,000
2249 Lovell Ct. $462,553
4140 Palmetto Dr. $416,000
2205 Robinspring Ct. $240,000
2548 Ashbrooke Dr. $167,990
2501 Ashbrooke Dr. $165,000
3559 Cave Hill Pl. $127,500
40514
2369 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $404,000
4375 Clemens Dr. $270,100
2445 English Station Dr. $182,500
40515
4861 Pleasant Grove Rd. $520,000
2209 Woodburn Hall Rd. $500,000
5117 Ivybridge Dr. $430,000
4809 Hempstead Dr. $427,500
4788 Pleasant Grove Rd. $425,000
4153 Heartwood Rd. $378,000
632 Rolling Creek Ln. $360,000
4845 Coral Creek Cir. $325,000
504 Hawks Nest Pt. $315,000
4609 Foxbridge Cir. $310,000
4780 Windstar Way $302,000
4692 Windstar Way $297,500
4748 Windstar Way $282,500
2452 Woodfield Cir. $276,000
5008 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $275,000
1205 Hickory Creek Cir. $270,000
903 Charwood Dr. $265,000
713 Pinnacle Ct. $264,000
561 Southpoint Dr. $256,500
3613 Timberwood Ln. $247,900
4809 Bentley Way $244,900
4617 Riverman Way $239,900
336 Angela Ct. $238,400
3932 Kenesaw Dr. $237,500
101 Carrie Ct. $231,500
895 Charwood Dr. $213,000
3952 Kenesaw Dr. $202,525
4724 Hartland Pkwy. $190,000
3409 Featheridge Dr. $162,500