Pete's Properties: Residential Property Sales Listings

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER: 905 The Curtilage $1,025,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for Chevy Chaser and Southsider Magazines' distribution areas. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

905 The Curtilage $1,025,000

232 Queensway Dr. $825,000

9 Mentelle Park $687,500

1086 Lakewood Dr. $655,000

1208 Glen Crest $570,000

250 Irvine Rd. $499,000

770 Hildeen Dr. $425,000

745 Mt Vernon Dr. $419,000

305 Dudley Rd. $417,500

1131 Fontaine Rd. $410,000

3297 Bellefonte Dr. $409,200

765 Zandale Dr. $409,000

417 Kingswood $372,000

3501 Coltneck Ln. $345,000

328 Henry Clay Blvd. $330,000

2952 Tabor Oaks Ln. $325,000

3290 Pepperhill Rd. $325,000

868 Robin Rd. $316,900

128 Sherman Ave. $268,700

133 Owsley Ave. $260,000

3401 Bellefonte Dr. $255,000

1053 Chinoe Rd. $226,500

247 Kentucky Ave. $220,000

704 Tremont Ave. $215,000

426 Park Ave. $208,000

446 Oldham Ave. $198,000

332 Lincoln Ave. $170,000

308 Preston Ave. $159,900

40503

2377 Randolph Ct. $387,000

701 Cumberland Rd. $383,000

664 Bayswater Way $375,000

1985 St. Stephens Green $365,000

322 Curtin Dr. $346,501

343 Curtin Dr. $340,000

921 Palomino Ln. $312,000

333 E Lowry Ln. $287,500

2005 Summerhayes Ct. $285,500

3213 Tudor Dr. $275,000

504 Wellington Way $275,000

321 E. Lowry Ln. $249,600

536 Hadlow St. $239,000

3032 Arrowhead Dr. $237,000

3221 Keithshire Way $232,000

3361 Post Rd. $210,000

3363 Winthrop Dr. $210,000

837 Apache Trl. $107,000

837 Apache Trl. $98,000

40504

2537 Dressage Way $272,500

40513

2205 Guilford Ln. $822,500

4821 Waterside Dr. $599,000

2460 Olde Bridge Ln. $577,500

3341 Malone Dr. $535,000

2208 Sweetberry Ct. $532,000

2249 Lovell Ct. $462,553

4140 Palmetto Dr. $416,000

2205 Robinspring Ct. $240,000

2548 Ashbrooke Dr. $167,990

2501 Ashbrooke Dr. $165,000

3559 Cave Hill Pl. $127,500

40514

2369 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $404,000

4375 Clemens Dr. $270,100

2445 English Station Dr. $182,500

40515

4861 Pleasant Grove Rd. $520,000

2209 Woodburn Hall Rd. $500,000

5117 Ivybridge Dr. $430,000

4809 Hempstead Dr. $427,500

4788 Pleasant Grove Rd. $425,000

4153 Heartwood Rd. $378,000

632 Rolling Creek Ln. $360,000

4845 Coral Creek Cir. $325,000

504 Hawks Nest Pt. $315,000

4609 Foxbridge Cir. $310,000

4780 Windstar Way $302,000

4692 Windstar Way $297,500

4748 Windstar Way $282,500

2452 Woodfield Cir. $276,000

5008 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $275,000

1205 Hickory Creek Cir. $270,000

903 Charwood Dr. $265,000

713 Pinnacle Ct. $264,000

561 Southpoint Dr. $256,500

3613 Timberwood Ln. $247,900

4809 Bentley Way $244,900

4617 Riverman Way $239,900

336 Angela Ct. $238,400

3932 Kenesaw Dr. $237,500

101 Carrie Ct. $231,500

895 Charwood Dr. $213,000

3952 Kenesaw Dr. $202,525

4724 Hartland Pkwy. $190,000

3409 Featheridge Dr. $162,500