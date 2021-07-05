Pete's Properties: Residential Property Sales Listings

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER: 213 CLINTON ROAD | $2,150,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

213 Clinton Rd. $2,150,000

752 Garden Grove Walk $972,000

3336 Overbrook Dr. $875,000

3120 Warrenwood Wynd $860,000

411 Queensway Dr. $790,000

230 Henry Clay Blvd. $750,000

316 Desha Rd. $750,000

1227 Kastle Rd. $724,000

421 Hart Rd. $715,000

2152 Lakeside Dr. $610,000

333 Lakeshore Dr. $570,000

209 Romany Rd. $569,000

1009 Cramer Ave. $565,000

731 Cooper Dr. $550,000

911 Cramer Ave. $525,000

712 Kirkland Dr. $482,000

1105 Slashes Rd. $470,500

472 Hart Rd. $460,000

2805 Tates Creek Rd. $460,000

244 Mcdowell Rd. $450,000

648 Cooper Dr. $435,000

3204 Lansdowne Dr. $405,000

327 Bassett Ave. $390,000

864 Robin Rd. $385,500

212 Leawood Dr. $365,000

42 Richmond Ave. $358,000

447 Henry Clay Blvd. $347,000

148 Sherman Ave. $331,000

3464 Belvoir Dr. $283,000

3420 Simcoe Ct. $221,500

394 Sherman Ave. $220,000

350 Oldham Ave. $200,000

3420 Simcoe Ct. $172,000

248 Preston Ave. $100,000

248 Preston Ave. $85,000

1328 Strawberry Ln. $52,721

40503

3304 Grasmere Dr. $565,000

1909 Meadowbrook Cir. $529,000

238 Glendover Rd. $365,000

129 Penmoken Park $336,000

3282 Tisdale Dr. $280,000

3423 Saybrook Rd. $250,500

3065 Arrowhead Dr. $225,000

3405 Holwyn Rd. $150,000

40504

2516 Bridle Ct. $427,000

1260 Devonport Dr. $197,000

1313 Devonport Dr. $123,000

40507

138 Ransom Ave. $790,000

40513

4804 Waterside Dr. $985,000

2208 Savannah Ln. $955,000

2505 Mansion View Ct. $740,000

3136 Hemingway Ln. $675,000

3921 Peppertree Dr. $648,000

1229 Litchfield Ln. $632,000

1028 Chasewood Way $570,000

3277 Malone Dr. $558,000

1304 Mumford Ln. $557,000

3285 Sebastian Ln. $530,000

4220 Evergreen Dr. $490,000

4769 Firebrook Blvd. $465,000

3537 Lyon Dr. $465,000

4929 Waynes Blvd. $460,000

4148 Palomar Blvd. $400,000

4144 Palmetto Dr. $380,000

2024 Bamboo Dr. $377,500

4340 Gum Tree Ln. $326,000

2165 Palomar Trace Dr. $322,500

3414 Snaffle Rd. $315,000

4036 Palmetto Springs Way $310,000

2225 Valencia Dr. $308,000

40514

4756 Rhema Way $439,000

4840 Dresden Way $416,000

4741 Scenicview Rd. $389,000

4344 Clemens Dr. $285,000

40515

1000 Trevey Pt. $568,900

912 Golden Bell Pl. $528,000

5044 Ivybridge Dr. $510,000

4769 Pleasant Grove Rd. $480,000

4409 Brookridge Dr. $465,000

1090 Rockbridge Rd. $465,000

4931 Hartland Pkwy . $455,000

4417 River Ridge Rd. $450,000

2221 Cascade Way $444,900

3768 Kenesaw Dr. $427,000

5204 Tykes Pass $410,000

3745 Kenesaw Dr. $410,000

701 St. Elias Ln. $395,000

2349 Hartland Parkside Dr. $390,000

604 Poplar Springs Ln. $389,000

968 Firethorn Pl. $382,000

4629 Longbridge Ln. $365,000

3600 Timberwood Ln. $360,000

1076 Stowbridge Ln .$355,000

988 Rockbridge Rd. $355,000

4676 Windstar Way $345,000

481 Alderbrook Way $340,000

5100 Federal Dr. $305,000

4601 Fitzroy Ct. $305,000

912 Woodglen Ct. $295,000

401 Whitfield Dr. $284,000

941 Cherrywood Dr. $254,000

814 Jairus Dr. $250,000

4405 Waterlily Cv. $240,000

1357 Hartland Woods Way $238,000

4802 Hartland Pkwy. $204,500

104 Southpoint Dr. $194,000

353 Angela Ct. $188,000

826 Jairus Dr. $174,000

3479 Woodspring Dr. $158,000

3443 Kenesaw Dr. $148,900

4608 Hartland Pkwy $147,500

1353 Hartland Woods Way $127,500

334 Blueberry Rd. $320,000

229 Melbourne Way $314,000

324 Albany Rd. $245,000