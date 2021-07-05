Pete's Properties: Residential Property Sales Listings

BIGGEST MOVER: 213 CLINTON ROAD | $2,150,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
213 Clinton Rd. $2,150,000
752 Garden Grove Walk $972,000
3336 Overbrook Dr. $875,000
3120 Warrenwood Wynd $860,000
411 Queensway Dr. $790,000
230 Henry Clay Blvd. $750,000
316 Desha Rd. $750,000
1227 Kastle Rd. $724,000
421 Hart Rd. $715,000
2152 Lakeside Dr. $610,000
333 Lakeshore Dr. $570,000
209 Romany Rd. $569,000
1009 Cramer Ave. $565,000
731 Cooper Dr. $550,000
911 Cramer Ave. $525,000
712 Kirkland Dr. $482,000
1105 Slashes Rd. $470,500
472 Hart Rd. $460,000
2805 Tates Creek Rd. $460,000
244 Mcdowell Rd. $450,000
648 Cooper Dr. $435,000
3204 Lansdowne Dr. $405,000
327 Bassett Ave. $390,000
864 Robin Rd. $385,500
212 Leawood Dr. $365,000
42 Richmond Ave. $358,000
447 Henry Clay Blvd. $347,000
148 Sherman Ave. $331,000
3464 Belvoir Dr. $283,000
3420 Simcoe Ct. $221,500
394 Sherman Ave. $220,000
350 Oldham Ave. $200,000
3420 Simcoe Ct. $172,000
248 Preston Ave. $100,000
248 Preston Ave. $85,000
1328 Strawberry Ln. $52,721
40503
3304 Grasmere Dr. $565,000
1909 Meadowbrook Cir. $529,000
238 Glendover Rd. $365,000
129 Penmoken Park $336,000
3282 Tisdale Dr. $280,000
3423 Saybrook Rd. $250,500
3065 Arrowhead Dr. $225,000
3405 Holwyn Rd. $150,000
40504
2516 Bridle Ct. $427,000
1260 Devonport Dr. $197,000
1313 Devonport Dr. $123,000
40507
138 Ransom Ave. $790,000
40513
4804 Waterside Dr. $985,000
2208 Savannah Ln. $955,000
2505 Mansion View Ct. $740,000
3136 Hemingway Ln. $675,000
3921 Peppertree Dr. $648,000
1229 Litchfield Ln. $632,000
1028 Chasewood Way $570,000
3277 Malone Dr. $558,000
1304 Mumford Ln. $557,000
3285 Sebastian Ln. $530,000
4220 Evergreen Dr. $490,000
4769 Firebrook Blvd. $465,000
3537 Lyon Dr. $465,000
4929 Waynes Blvd. $460,000
4148 Palomar Blvd. $400,000
4144 Palmetto Dr. $380,000
2024 Bamboo Dr. $377,500
4340 Gum Tree Ln. $326,000
2165 Palomar Trace Dr. $322,500
3414 Snaffle Rd. $315,000
4036 Palmetto Springs Way $310,000
2225 Valencia Dr. $308,000
40514
4756 Rhema Way $439,000
4840 Dresden Way $416,000
4741 Scenicview Rd. $389,000
4344 Clemens Dr. $285,000
40515
1000 Trevey Pt. $568,900
912 Golden Bell Pl. $528,000
5044 Ivybridge Dr. $510,000
4769 Pleasant Grove Rd. $480,000
4409 Brookridge Dr. $465,000
1090 Rockbridge Rd. $465,000
4931 Hartland Pkwy . $455,000
4417 River Ridge Rd. $450,000
2221 Cascade Way $444,900
3768 Kenesaw Dr. $427,000
5204 Tykes Pass $410,000
3745 Kenesaw Dr. $410,000
701 St. Elias Ln. $395,000
2349 Hartland Parkside Dr. $390,000
604 Poplar Springs Ln. $389,000
968 Firethorn Pl. $382,000
4629 Longbridge Ln. $365,000
3600 Timberwood Ln. $360,000
1076 Stowbridge Ln .$355,000
988 Rockbridge Rd. $355,000
4676 Windstar Way $345,000
481 Alderbrook Way $340,000
5100 Federal Dr. $305,000
4601 Fitzroy Ct. $305,000
912 Woodglen Ct. $295,000
401 Whitfield Dr. $284,000
941 Cherrywood Dr. $254,000
814 Jairus Dr. $250,000
4405 Waterlily Cv. $240,000
1357 Hartland Woods Way $238,000
4802 Hartland Pkwy. $204,500
104 Southpoint Dr. $194,000
353 Angela Ct. $188,000
826 Jairus Dr. $174,000
3479 Woodspring Dr. $158,000
3443 Kenesaw Dr. $148,900
4608 Hartland Pkwy $147,500
1353 Hartland Woods Way $127,500
334 Blueberry Rd. $320,000
229 Melbourne Way $314,000
324 Albany Rd. $245,000