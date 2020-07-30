Pete's Properties: Top-Selling Homes - August, 2020

SPONSORED BY

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

BIGGEST MOVER: 1438 Lakewood Dr. $1,285,000

40502

1438 Lakewood Dr. $1,285,000

900 The Curtilage $999,000

1400 Fincastle Rd. $790,000

2308 The Woods Ln. $680,000

314 Holiday Rd. $650,000

320 Desha Rd. $525,000

1809 Bon Air Dr. $515,000

489 Hart Rd. $485,000

171 Louisiana Ave. $472,000

233 Chenault Rd. $470,000

1113 Chinoe Rd. $460,000

225 Woodspoint Rd. $436,000

311 Ridgeway Rd. $415,000

1216 Tates Creek Rd. $385,000

3012 Island Dr. $340,000

3038 Montavesta Rd. $289,000

171 Sherman Ave. $246,000

3407 Thistleton Dr. $241,000

3406 Brookhaven Dr. $240,000

353 Bassett Ave. $138,000

324 Bassett Ave. $129,900

40503

103 Edgemoor Dr. $591,000

3152 Blenheim Way $426,000

136 Tahoma Rd. $380,000

2483 Heather Way $360,000

3453 Keithshire Way$354,000

784 Longwood Rd $350,514

3384 Keithshire Way$325,000

2065 Blackhorse Ln $315,000

124 Goodrich Ave. $299,900

840 Quarter Horse Ct. $295,000

3247 Roxburg Dr $295,000

136 Wabash Dr. $264,000

3433 Keithshire Way $255,000

151 Goodrich Ave. $248,000

588 Vincent Way $225,000

3456 Clays Mill Rd. $225,000

220 Lackawanna Rd. $219,600

135 Suburban Ct. $210,000

134 Barberry Ln. $210,000

98 Goodrich Ave. $199,000

206 E. Lowry Ln. $155,000

3045 Arrowhead Dr. $180,000

2009 Summerhayes Ct. $100,000

40513

3348 Malone Dr. $588,950

3905 Peppertree Dr. $535,000

3909 Peppertree Dr. $490,000

2672 Fireside Cir. $315,000

3363 Mantilla Dr. $315,000

1176 Lacy Ln. $298,000

2053 Glade Ln. $225,000

2160 Maura Trce. $220,000

2601 Ashbrooke Dr. $209,000

40514

2133 Ladera Ln. $351,000

4808 Dresden Way $349,900

2332 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $335,000

4864 Bud Ln. $320,000

2340 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $315,000

4804 Charisma Ct. $314,800

40515

4585 Windstar Way $452,900

4412 Breakwater Ct. $425,500

4829 Hempstead Dr. $415,000

2208 Abbeywood Rd. $400,000

4149 Bridgemont Ln .$310,000

4360 Brookridge Dr. $292,000

4265 Watertrace Dr. $285,000

3980 Kenesaw Dr. $280,000

829 Lauderdale Dr..$275,000

4857 Brennen Dr. $272,500

301 Atwood Dr. $262,000

2421 Brookshire Cir. $230,000

881 Henderson Dr. $200,000

1301 Amherst Dr. $175,000

955 Fairhaven Dr. $155,000