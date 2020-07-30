Pete's Properties: Top-Selling Homes - August, 2020

SPONSORED BY
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
BIGGEST MOVER: 1438 Lakewood Dr. $1,285,000
40502
1438 Lakewood Dr. $1,285,000
900 The Curtilage $999,000
1400 Fincastle Rd. $790,000
2308 The Woods Ln. $680,000
314 Holiday Rd. $650,000
320 Desha Rd. $525,000
1809 Bon Air Dr. $515,000
489 Hart Rd. $485,000
171 Louisiana Ave. $472,000
233 Chenault Rd. $470,000
1113 Chinoe Rd. $460,000
225 Woodspoint Rd. $436,000
311 Ridgeway Rd. $415,000
1216 Tates Creek Rd. $385,000
3012 Island Dr. $340,000
3038 Montavesta Rd. $289,000
171 Sherman Ave. $246,000
3407 Thistleton Dr. $241,000
3406 Brookhaven Dr. $240,000
353 Bassett Ave. $138,000
324 Bassett Ave. $129,900
40503
103 Edgemoor Dr. $591,000
3152 Blenheim Way $426,000
136 Tahoma Rd. $380,000
2483 Heather Way $360,000
3453 Keithshire Way$354,000
784 Longwood Rd $350,514
3384 Keithshire Way$325,000
2065 Blackhorse Ln $315,000
124 Goodrich Ave. $299,900
840 Quarter Horse Ct. $295,000
3247 Roxburg Dr $295,000
136 Wabash Dr. $264,000
3433 Keithshire Way $255,000
151 Goodrich Ave. $248,000
588 Vincent Way $225,000
3456 Clays Mill Rd. $225,000
220 Lackawanna Rd. $219,600
135 Suburban Ct. $210,000
134 Barberry Ln. $210,000
98 Goodrich Ave. $199,000
206 E. Lowry Ln. $155,000
3045 Arrowhead Dr. $180,000
2009 Summerhayes Ct. $100,000
40513
3348 Malone Dr. $588,950
3905 Peppertree Dr. $535,000
3909 Peppertree Dr. $490,000
2672 Fireside Cir. $315,000
3363 Mantilla Dr. $315,000
1176 Lacy Ln. $298,000
2053 Glade Ln. $225,000
2160 Maura Trce. $220,000
2601 Ashbrooke Dr. $209,000
40514
2133 Ladera Ln. $351,000
4808 Dresden Way $349,900
2332 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $335,000
4864 Bud Ln. $320,000
2340 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $315,000
4804 Charisma Ct. $314,800
40515
4585 Windstar Way $452,900
4412 Breakwater Ct. $425,500
4829 Hempstead Dr. $415,000
2208 Abbeywood Rd. $400,000
4149 Bridgemont Ln .$310,000
4360 Brookridge Dr. $292,000
4265 Watertrace Dr. $285,000
3980 Kenesaw Dr. $280,000
829 Lauderdale Dr..$275,000
4857 Brennen Dr. $272,500
301 Atwood Dr. $262,000
2421 Brookshire Cir. $230,000
881 Henderson Dr. $200,000
1301 Amherst Dr. $175,000
955 Fairhaven Dr. $155,000