Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, Mid-December 2020

BIGGEST MOVER: 1204 Indian Mound Rd. $1,265,000
40502
1204 Indian Mound Rd. $1,265,000
801 Old Dobbin Rd. $890,000
1825 St. Ives Circle $860,000
735 Brookhill Dr. $775,000
1401 Richmond Rd. $755,000
545 Culpepper Rd. $625,000
377 Colony Blvd. $600,000
2184 Lakeside Dr. $520,000
837 Cahaba Rd. $502,500
305 Irvine Rd. $495,000
338 Dudley Rd. $490,000
1841 Blairmore Court $455,000
659 Cooper Dr. $452,000
2055 Von List Ct. $406,000
411 Chinoe Rd. $390,000
409 Cochran Rd. $368,750
799 Robin Rd. $340,000
1204 Taborlake Cove $335,000
3332 Nantucket Dr. $335,000
749 Sunset Dr. $329,900
685 Berry Ln. $285,000
917 Aurora Ave. $192,500
177 N. Hanover Ave. $155,000
40503
256 Shady Ln. $660,000
716 Longwood Rd. $400,000
1984 St. Stephens Green $359,900
901 Granville Ct. $345,000
473 Stone Creek Dr. $318,000
110 Barberry Ln. $316,500
130 Shawnee Place $310,000
218 Jesselin Dr. $300,000
3347 Keithshire Way $299,900
560 Wellington Way $273,000
153 Goodrich Ave. $252,200
321 Glendover Rd. $230,000
427 Plymouth Dr. $225,000
3418 Birkenhead Circle $208,000
3478 Winthrop Dr. $185,000
511 Monticello Blvd. $168,300
117 Penmoken Park $130,000
40513
1321 Cordele Ln. $710,000
1301 Mumford Ln. $619,000
2184 Savannah Ln. $610,000
2604 Idlewood Dr. $421,000
2201 Carrington Ct. $395,000
4116 Palmetto Dr. $335,000
40515
2369 Abbeywood Rd. $425,000
959 Forest Lake Dr. $354,900
485 Madison Point Dr. $345,000
3037 Charleston Gardens Blvd. $320,000
4301 Saron Dr. $290,000
4020 Kenesaw Dr. $251,100
873 Edgewood Dr. $245,000
4601 Riverman Way $219,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, visit www.fayettepva.com.