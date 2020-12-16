Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, Mid-December 2020

40502

1204 Indian Mound Rd. $1,265,000

801 Old Dobbin Rd. $890,000

1825 St. Ives Circle $860,000

735 Brookhill Dr. $775,000

1401 Richmond Rd. $755,000

545 Culpepper Rd. $625,000

377 Colony Blvd. $600,000

2184 Lakeside Dr. $520,000

837 Cahaba Rd. $502,500

305 Irvine Rd. $495,000

338 Dudley Rd. $490,000

1841 Blairmore Court $455,000

659 Cooper Dr. $452,000

2055 Von List Ct. $406,000

411 Chinoe Rd. $390,000

409 Cochran Rd. $368,750

799 Robin Rd. $340,000

1204 Taborlake Cove $335,000

3332 Nantucket Dr. $335,000

749 Sunset Dr. $329,900

685 Berry Ln. $285,000

917 Aurora Ave. $192,500

177 N. Hanover Ave. $155,000

40503

256 Shady Ln. $660,000

716 Longwood Rd. $400,000

1984 St. Stephens Green $359,900

901 Granville Ct. $345,000

473 Stone Creek Dr. $318,000

110 Barberry Ln. $316,500

130 Shawnee Place $310,000

218 Jesselin Dr. $300,000

3347 Keithshire Way $299,900

560 Wellington Way $273,000

153 Goodrich Ave. $252,200

321 Glendover Rd. $230,000

427 Plymouth Dr. $225,000

3418 Birkenhead Circle $208,000

3478 Winthrop Dr. $185,000

511 Monticello Blvd. $168,300

117 Penmoken Park $130,000

40513

1321 Cordele Ln. $710,000

1301 Mumford Ln. $619,000

2184 Savannah Ln. $610,000

2604 Idlewood Dr. $421,000

2201 Carrington Ct. $395,000

4116 Palmetto Dr. $335,000

40515

2369 Abbeywood Rd. $425,000

959 Forest Lake Dr. $354,900

485 Madison Point Dr. $345,000

3037 Charleston Gardens Blvd. $320,000

4301 Saron Dr. $290,000

4020 Kenesaw Dr. $251,100

873 Edgewood Dr. $245,000

4601 Riverman Way $219,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, visit www.fayettepva.com.

