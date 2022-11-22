Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, December 2022

Biggest Mover: 427 Andover Drive $1,450,000
40502
252 Preston Ave. $152,000
252 Preston Ave. $165,000
1124 Chinoe Rd. $170,000
324 Malabu Dr. $262,000
1241 Tishoff Dr. $419,000
700 Old Dobbin Rd. $510,000
323 Sycamore Rd. $535,000
409 Chinoe Rd. $575,000
314 Dudley Rd. $700,000
1957 Blairmore Rd. $875,000
224 Chenault Rd. $875,000
1360 Cooper Dr. $900,000
1248 Kastle Rd. $1,035,000
427 Andover Dr. $1,450,000
40503
129 Lackawanna Rd. $210,000
3153 Chatham Dr. $305,000
3449 Fraserdale Ct. $310,000
3161 Chatham Dr. $310,000
3205 Keithshire Way $345,000
40504
1252 Nice Dr. $135,000
1252 Nice Dr. $229,400
40513
4033 Santee Way $560,000
3252 Ridgecane Rd. $663,982
40514
2440 Vale Dr. $377,500
2461 La Cross Ct. $565,000
40515
940 Darda Ct. $205,000
3424 Woodspring Dr. $217,000
824 Edgewood Dr. $309,000
1072 Stowbridge Ln. $325,000
473 Alderbrook Way $333,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, visit www.fayettepva.com.