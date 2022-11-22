Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, December 2022

252 Preston Ave. $152,000

252 Preston Ave. $165,000

1124 Chinoe Rd. $170,000

324 Malabu Dr. $262,000

1241 Tishoff Dr. $419,000

700 Old Dobbin Rd. $510,000

323 Sycamore Rd. $535,000

409 Chinoe Rd. $575,000

314 Dudley Rd. $700,000

1957 Blairmore Rd. $875,000

224 Chenault Rd. $875,000

1360 Cooper Dr. $900,000

1248 Kastle Rd. $1,035,000

427 Andover Dr. $1,450,000

40503

129 Lackawanna Rd. $210,000

3153 Chatham Dr. $305,000

3449 Fraserdale Ct. $310,000

3161 Chatham Dr. $310,000

3205 Keithshire Way $345,000

40504

1252 Nice Dr. $135,000

1252 Nice Dr. $229,400

40513

4033 Santee Way $560,000

3252 Ridgecane Rd. $663,982

40514

2440 Vale Dr. $377,500

2461 La Cross Ct. $565,000

40515

940 Darda Ct. $205,000

3424 Woodspring Dr. $217,000

824 Edgewood Dr. $309,000

1072 Stowbridge Ln. $325,000

473 Alderbrook Way $333,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, visit www.fayettepva.com.

