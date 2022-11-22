Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, December 2022

× Expand Biggest Mover: 427 Andover Drive $1,450,000

40502

252 Preston Ave. $152,000

252 Preston Ave. $165,000

1124 Chinoe Rd. $170,000

324 Malabu Dr. $262,000

1241 Tishoff Dr. $419,000

700 Old Dobbin Rd. $510,000

323 Sycamore Rd. $535,000

409 Chinoe Rd. $575,000

314 Dudley Rd. $700,000

1957 Blairmore Rd. $875,000

224 Chenault Rd. $875,000

1360 Cooper Dr. $900,000

1248 Kastle Rd. $1,035,000

427 Andover Dr. $1,450,000

40503

129 Lackawanna Rd. $210,000

3153 Chatham Dr. $305,000

3449 Fraserdale Ct. $310,000

3161 Chatham Dr. $310,000

3205 Keithshire Way $345,000

40504

1252 Nice Dr. $135,000

1252 Nice Dr. $229,400

40513

4033 Santee Way $560,000

3252 Ridgecane Rd. $663,982

40514

2440 Vale Dr. $377,500

2461 La Cross Ct. $565,000

40515

940 Darda Ct. $205,000

3424 Woodspring Dr. $217,000

824 Edgewood Dr. $309,000

1072 Stowbridge Ln. $325,000

473 Alderbrook Way $333,000