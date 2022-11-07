Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes - November 2022

Biggest Mover: 208 Clinton Rd. $1,549,000
40502
336 Lincoln Ave. $130,000
910 Aurora Ave. $257,000
760 Abbott Rd. $350,000
3417 Fleetwood Dr. $380,000
825 Melrose Ave. $384,000
1106 Fincastle Rd. $400,000
601 Chinoe Rd. $400,000
213 Romany Rd. $415,000
1133 Chinoe Rd. $430,000
370 Preston Ave. $440,000
356 Cochran Rd. $440,000
405 Chinoe Rd. $500,000
353 Owsley Ave. $530,000
2105 Hunters Wood Ln. $667,500
2177 Lakeside Dr. $672,500
907 Edgewater Dr. $850,000
1233 Providence Ln. $1,055,000
208 Clinton Rd. $1,549,000
40503
2381 Randolph Ct. $200,000
1998 Heather Way $235,000
841 Apache Trl. $240,000
150 Jesselin Dr. $307,500
109 Goodrich Ave. $329,000
3256 Cornwall Dr. $370,000
3476 Grasmere Dr. $375,000
3313 Grasmere Dr. $385,000
648 Beth Ln. $432,500
780 Longwood Rd. $450,000
3417 Lannette Ln. $469,000
171 Edgemoor Dr. $480,000
310 Jesselin Dr. $520,000
217 Jesselin Dr. $525,000
790 Cindy Blair Way $544,000
916 Bravington Way $970,000
40504
1119 Kelsey Dr. $166,000
40508
147 Forest Ave. $999,000
40513
4149 Palmetto Dr. $499,000
2116 Ridgecane Ct. $503,000
4077 Palomar Blvd. $620,000
2265 Mangrove Dr. $625,000
40514
4720 Matthew Ct. $410,000
2448 Vale Dr. $555,000
40515
1228 Rockbridge Rd. $251,100
888 Lauderdale Dr. $295,000
4664 Windstar Way $317,000
413 Whitfield Dr. $321,000
864 Edgewood Dr. $332,000
2328 Woodfield Cir. $390,000
4512 Meadowbridge Ct. $394,900
4400 Whitfield Cir. $395,000
4105 Rainwater Cir. $399,900
4405 Rolling Creek Cir. $410,000
4541 Largo Ln. $415,000
665 Rolling Creek Ln. $461,000
4160 Clearwater Way $485,000
724 Emmett Creek Ln. $525,000
4817 Hempstead Dr. $545,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. More information on these properties, or others, is available at www.fayettepva.com.