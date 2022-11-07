Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes - November 2022

40502

336 Lincoln Ave. $130,000

910 Aurora Ave. $257,000

760 Abbott Rd. $350,000

3417 Fleetwood Dr. $380,000

825 Melrose Ave. $384,000

1106 Fincastle Rd. $400,000

601 Chinoe Rd. $400,000

213 Romany Rd. $415,000

1133 Chinoe Rd. $430,000

370 Preston Ave. $440,000

356 Cochran Rd. $440,000

405 Chinoe Rd. $500,000

353 Owsley Ave. $530,000

2105 Hunters Wood Ln. $667,500

2177 Lakeside Dr. $672,500

907 Edgewater Dr. $850,000

1233 Providence Ln. $1,055,000

208 Clinton Rd. $1,549,000

40503

2381 Randolph Ct. $200,000

1998 Heather Way $235,000

841 Apache Trl. $240,000

150 Jesselin Dr. $307,500

109 Goodrich Ave. $329,000

3256 Cornwall Dr. $370,000

3476 Grasmere Dr. $375,000

3313 Grasmere Dr. $385,000

648 Beth Ln. $432,500

780 Longwood Rd. $450,000

3417 Lannette Ln. $469,000

171 Edgemoor Dr. $480,000

310 Jesselin Dr. $520,000

217 Jesselin Dr. $525,000

790 Cindy Blair Way $544,000

916 Bravington Way $970,000

40504

1119 Kelsey Dr. $166,000

40508

147 Forest Ave. $999,000

40513

4149 Palmetto Dr. $499,000

2116 Ridgecane Ct. $503,000

4077 Palomar Blvd. $620,000

2265 Mangrove Dr. $625,000

40514

4720 Matthew Ct. $410,000

2448 Vale Dr. $555,000

40515

1228 Rockbridge Rd. $251,100

888 Lauderdale Dr. $295,000

4664 Windstar Way $317,000

413 Whitfield Dr. $321,000

864 Edgewood Dr. $332,000

2328 Woodfield Cir. $390,000

4512 Meadowbridge Ct. $394,900

4400 Whitfield Cir. $395,000

4105 Rainwater Cir. $399,900

4405 Rolling Creek Cir. $410,000

4541 Largo Ln. $415,000

665 Rolling Creek Ln. $461,000

4160 Clearwater Way $485,000

724 Emmett Creek Ln. $525,000

4817 Hempstead Dr. $545,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. More information on these properties, or others, is available at www.fayettepva.com.

