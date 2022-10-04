Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes - October 2022

40502

332 Bassett Ave. $130,000

305 Preston Ave. $150,000

350 Bassett Ave. $159,000

332 Bassett Ave. $175,000

3423 Thistleton Dr. $245,000

3405 Bellefonte Dr. $315,000

3348 Hunter Rd. $360,000

3430 Fleetwood Dr. $400,000

1244 Cooper Dr. $406,000

614 Kastle Rd. $465,000

1221 Scoville Rd. $465,000

3333 Lansdowne Dr. $481,500

727 Cooper Dr. $510,000

645 Montclair Dr. $538,000

798 Robin Rd. $550,000

725 Glendover Rd. $578,000

221 Chenault Rd. $655,000

436 Dudley Rd. $675,000

712 Turf Ct. $690,000

130 Louisiana Ave. $710,000

1200 Trumpeter Row $710,000

451 Hart Rd. $720,000

403 Cochran Rd. $807,000

2400 The Woods Ln. $879,900

1601 Richmond Rd. $885,000

2137 Woodmont Dr. $940,000

1644 Richmond Rd. $1,120,000

917 The Curtilage  $1,175,000

1320 Cooper Dr. $1,200,000

325 Andover Dr. $1,200,000

3078 Clair Rd. $1,400,000

40503

549 Cromwell Way $182,000

332 Zandale Dr. $220,000

483 Osprey Cir. $240,000

3430 Wallingford Ct. $240,600

3491 Brunswick Rd. $240,800

466 Plymouth Dr. $245,000

3112 Arrowhead Dr. $280,000

414 Plymouth Dr. $286,000

3392 Boston Rd. $303,000

201 Glendover Rd. $320,000

128 Shady Ln. $360,000

3372 Drayton Pl. $375,000

104 Tahoma Rd. $400,000

684 Longwood Rd. $420,000

306 Blueberry Rd. $475,000

692 Shasta Cir. $490,000

40513

2521 Ashbrooke Dr. $248,000

2201 Valencia Dr. $265,000

3597 Robinhill Way $280,000

4225 Palmetto Dr. $391,000

4308 Gum Tree Ln. $483,000

2121 Rollingdale Rd. $500,000

4029 Palomar Blvd. $541,500

4213 Evergreen Dr. $550,000

2172 Madrone Way $575,000

3225 Hemingway Ln. $839,900

40514

2416 English Station Dr. $240,000

2008 Huckleberry Cir. $305,000

2447 Harrods Pointe Trce. $309,900

40515

4513 Saron Dr. $235,000

1316 Amherst Dr. $250,000

4648 Hathway Dr. $250,000

3797 Kenesaw Dr. $262,000

1105 Ledgebrook Ct. $265,000

325 Angela Ct. $270,000

713 Clayvis Ct. $295,000

4813 Clifford Cir. $300,000

401 Largo Cir. $310,000

795 Jairus Dr. $320,000

728 Vermillion Peak Pass $320,000

827 Jairus Dr. $325,000

548 Southpoint Dr. $329,000

1101 Ridgeland Ct. $335,000

4485 Saron Dr. $350,000

4601 Windstar Way $372,000

4140 Bridgemont Ln. $375,000

1109 Four Wynds Trl. $375,000

4321 Creek Valley Way $435,000

776 Emmett Creek Ln. $445,000

1020 Turnbridge Rd. $447,000

4826 Hartland Pkwy $450,000

4197 Clearwater Way $509,900

5012 Leafland Way $550,000

2101 Thorndale Way $650,000

2245 Abbeywood Rd. $730,000

40517

3405 Lansdowne Dr. $608,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. More information on these properties, or others, is available at www.fayettepva.com.

