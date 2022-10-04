Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes - October 2022

BIGGEST MOVER: 3078 Clair Rd. $1,400,000
40502
332 Bassett Ave. $130,000
305 Preston Ave. $150,000
350 Bassett Ave. $159,000
332 Bassett Ave. $175,000
3423 Thistleton Dr. $245,000
3405 Bellefonte Dr. $315,000
3348 Hunter Rd. $360,000
3430 Fleetwood Dr. $400,000
1244 Cooper Dr. $406,000
614 Kastle Rd. $465,000
1221 Scoville Rd. $465,000
3333 Lansdowne Dr. $481,500
727 Cooper Dr. $510,000
645 Montclair Dr. $538,000
798 Robin Rd. $550,000
725 Glendover Rd. $578,000
221 Chenault Rd. $655,000
436 Dudley Rd. $675,000
712 Turf Ct. $690,000
130 Louisiana Ave. $710,000
1200 Trumpeter Row $710,000
451 Hart Rd. $720,000
403 Cochran Rd. $807,000
2400 The Woods Ln. $879,900
1601 Richmond Rd. $885,000
2137 Woodmont Dr. $940,000
1644 Richmond Rd. $1,120,000
917 The Curtilage $1,175,000
1320 Cooper Dr. $1,200,000
325 Andover Dr. $1,200,000
3078 Clair Rd. $1,400,000
40503
549 Cromwell Way $182,000
332 Zandale Dr. $220,000
483 Osprey Cir. $240,000
3430 Wallingford Ct. $240,600
3491 Brunswick Rd. $240,800
466 Plymouth Dr. $245,000
3112 Arrowhead Dr. $280,000
414 Plymouth Dr. $286,000
3392 Boston Rd. $303,000
201 Glendover Rd. $320,000
128 Shady Ln. $360,000
3372 Drayton Pl. $375,000
104 Tahoma Rd. $400,000
684 Longwood Rd. $420,000
306 Blueberry Rd. $475,000
692 Shasta Cir. $490,000
40513
2521 Ashbrooke Dr. $248,000
2201 Valencia Dr. $265,000
3597 Robinhill Way $280,000
4225 Palmetto Dr. $391,000
4308 Gum Tree Ln. $483,000
2121 Rollingdale Rd. $500,000
4029 Palomar Blvd. $541,500
4213 Evergreen Dr. $550,000
2172 Madrone Way $575,000
3225 Hemingway Ln. $839,900
40514
2416 English Station Dr. $240,000
2008 Huckleberry Cir. $305,000
2447 Harrods Pointe Trce. $309,900
40515
4513 Saron Dr. $235,000
1316 Amherst Dr. $250,000
4648 Hathway Dr. $250,000
3797 Kenesaw Dr. $262,000
1105 Ledgebrook Ct. $265,000
325 Angela Ct. $270,000
713 Clayvis Ct. $295,000
4813 Clifford Cir. $300,000
401 Largo Cir. $310,000
795 Jairus Dr. $320,000
728 Vermillion Peak Pass $320,000
827 Jairus Dr. $325,000
548 Southpoint Dr. $329,000
1101 Ridgeland Ct. $335,000
4485 Saron Dr. $350,000
4601 Windstar Way $372,000
4140 Bridgemont Ln. $375,000
1109 Four Wynds Trl. $375,000
4321 Creek Valley Way $435,000
776 Emmett Creek Ln. $445,000
1020 Turnbridge Rd. $447,000
4826 Hartland Pkwy $450,000
4197 Clearwater Way $509,900
5012 Leafland Way $550,000
2101 Thorndale Way $650,000
2245 Abbeywood Rd. $730,000
40517
3405 Lansdowne Dr. $608,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. More information on these properties, or others, is available at www.fayettepva.com.