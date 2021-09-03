Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, September 2021

BIGGEST MOVER: 1580 LAKEWOOD DR. | $2,600,000
40502
323 Hanover Ct. $145,000
713 Aurora Ave. $151,000
234 Bassett Ave. $168,000
268 Sherman Ave. $201,000
427 Marquis Ave. $201,000
378 Preston Ave. $224,000
3405 Malabu Cir. $310,000
624 Chinoe Rd. $370,000
3212 Lansdowne Dr .$376,500
2008 Shadybrook Ln. $380,000
3434 Pepperhill Rd. $387,000
280 Bassett Ave. $392,000
790 Hildeen Dr. $393,000
505 Culpepper Rd. $425,000
775 Chinoe Rd. $445,000
3009 Montavesta Rd. $462,000
653 Mt. Vernon Dr. $465,000
485 Lakeshore Dr. $543,900
765 Malabu Dr. $555,000
2197 Lakeside Dr. $575,000
1169 Taborlake Dr. $580,000
1873 Blairmore Rd. $604,000
620 Raintree Rd. $670,000
163 Bassett Ave. $675,000
1243 Lakewood Dr. $680,000
301 Lakeshore Dr. $810,000
1090 Lakewood Dr. $845,000
115 Old Cassidy Ave. $855,000
116 Holiday Rd. $885,000
1237 Indian Mound Rd. $1,050,000
2027 Hart Rd. $1,150,000
1775 Mooreland Dr. $1,630,000
1580 Lakewood Dr. $2,600,000
40503
167 Suburban Ct. $137,500
3438 Brunswick Rd. $210,000
475 Osprey Cir. $218,000
544 Hadlow St. $265,000
3308 Dorchester Pl. $270,000
3193 Keithshire Way $272,000
220 Barberry Ln. $282,000
496 Wellington Gardens Dr. $290,000
2008 Summerhayes Ct. $300,000
577 Cromwell Way $300,000
605 Vincent Way $317,500
444 Wellington Gardens Dr. $320,000
941 Witthuhn Way $325,000
248 Melbourne Way $350,000
232 Melbourne Way $410,000
1993 Blackhorse Ln. $459,000
265 Albany Rd. $522,000
116 Johnston Blvd. $540,000
40504
1245 Standish Way $426,500
40513
3636 Cottage Cir. $215,000
2532 Ashbrooke Dr. $225,000
4901 Rockford Ct. $256,000
3605 Cottage Cir. $260,000
3557 Robinhill Way $275,000
2121 Sovereign Ln. $276,710
1192 Crossmann Ct. $319,000
3346 Mantilla Dr. $319,000
2192 Sallee Dr. $370,000
4125 Palmetto Dr. $385,000
4181 Palmetto Dr. $448,000
2583 Overlake Cir. $520,000
3269 Malone Dr. $610,000
2305 Shannawood Dr. $611,000
2237 Lovell Ct. $660,000
1200 Raeford Ln. $725,000
2305 Barnwell Ln. $800,000
2284 Guilford Ln. $1,275,000
40508
215 Bell Pl. $450,000
40514
2461 English Station Dr. $220,000
2498 Harrods Pointe Trce. $235,000
2390 Harrods Pointe Trce. $235,000
2224 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $389,000
2213 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $450,000
2432 La Cross Ct. $575,000
40515
3436 Woodspring Dr. $194,250
1217 Rockbridge Rd. $195,000
120 Hidden Woods Ct. $215,000
1204 Berrywood Dr. $233,000
4629 Fieldmoor Dr. $246,250
1191 Rockbridge Rd. $255,000
4300 Brookridge Dr. $259,600
4392 Brookridge Dr. $290,000
4617 Riverman Way $295,000
569 Southpoint Dr. $299,900
857 Lauderdale Dr. $313,000
1109 Tanbark Rd. $315,000
934 Forest Lake Dr. $320,000
4600 Braxton Ct. $342,000
4509 Meadowbridge Ct. $355,000
4681 Spring Creek Dr. $359,900
3605 Boxlea Way $380,000
704 Pinnacle Ct. $386,000
820 Forest Lake Dr. $405,000
500 Ravenna Ln. $420,000
1012 Turnberry Ln. $427,000
4401 Breakwater Ct. $470,000
1001 Firethorn Pl. $480,900
929 Firethorn Pl. $485,000
4300 Watertrace Ct. $507,500
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. More information on these properties, or others, is available at www.fayettepva.com.