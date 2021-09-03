Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, September 2021

40502

323 Hanover Ct. $145,000

713 Aurora Ave. $151,000

234 Bassett Ave. $168,000

268 Sherman Ave. $201,000

427 Marquis Ave. $201,000

378 Preston Ave. $224,000

3405 Malabu Cir. $310,000

624 Chinoe Rd. $370,000

3212 Lansdowne Dr .$376,500

2008 Shadybrook Ln. $380,000

3434 Pepperhill Rd. $387,000

280 Bassett Ave. $392,000

790 Hildeen Dr. $393,000

505 Culpepper Rd. $425,000

775 Chinoe Rd. $445,000

3009 Montavesta Rd. $462,000

653 Mt. Vernon Dr. $465,000

485 Lakeshore Dr. $543,900

765 Malabu Dr. $555,000

2197 Lakeside Dr. $575,000

1169 Taborlake Dr. $580,000

1873 Blairmore Rd. $604,000

620 Raintree Rd. $670,000

163 Bassett Ave. $675,000

1243 Lakewood Dr. $680,000

301 Lakeshore Dr. $810,000

1090 Lakewood Dr. $845,000

115 Old Cassidy Ave. $855,000

116 Holiday Rd. $885,000

1237 Indian Mound Rd. $1,050,000

2027 Hart Rd. $1,150,000

1775 Mooreland Dr. $1,630,000

1580 Lakewood Dr. $2,600,000

40503

167 Suburban Ct. $137,500

3438 Brunswick Rd. $210,000

475 Osprey Cir. $218,000

544 Hadlow St. $265,000

3308 Dorchester Pl. $270,000

3193 Keithshire Way $272,000

220 Barberry Ln. $282,000

496 Wellington Gardens Dr. $290,000

2008 Summerhayes Ct. $300,000

577 Cromwell Way $300,000

605 Vincent Way $317,500

444 Wellington Gardens Dr. $320,000

941 Witthuhn Way $325,000

248 Melbourne Way $350,000

232 Melbourne Way $410,000

1993 Blackhorse Ln. $459,000

265 Albany Rd. $522,000

116 Johnston Blvd. $540,000

40504

1245 Standish Way $426,500

40513

3636 Cottage Cir. $215,000

2532 Ashbrooke Dr. $225,000

4901 Rockford Ct. $256,000

3605 Cottage Cir. $260,000

3557 Robinhill Way $275,000

2121 Sovereign Ln. $276,710

1192 Crossmann Ct. $319,000

3346 Mantilla Dr. $319,000

2192 Sallee Dr. $370,000

4125 Palmetto Dr. $385,000

4181 Palmetto Dr. $448,000

2583 Overlake Cir. $520,000

3269 Malone Dr. $610,000

2305 Shannawood Dr. $611,000

2237 Lovell Ct. $660,000

1200 Raeford Ln. $725,000

2305 Barnwell Ln. $800,000

2284 Guilford Ln. $1,275,000

40508

215 Bell Pl. $450,000

40514

2461 English Station Dr. $220,000

2498 Harrods Pointe Trce. $235,000

2390 Harrods Pointe Trce. $235,000

2224 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $389,000

2213 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $450,000

2432 La Cross Ct. $575,000

40515

3436 Woodspring Dr. $194,250

1217 Rockbridge Rd. $195,000

120 Hidden Woods Ct. $215,000

1204 Berrywood Dr.  $233,000

4629 Fieldmoor Dr. $246,250

1191 Rockbridge Rd. $255,000

4300 Brookridge Dr. $259,600

4392 Brookridge Dr. $290,000

4617 Riverman Way $295,000

569 Southpoint Dr. $299,900

857 Lauderdale Dr. $313,000

1109 Tanbark Rd. $315,000

934 Forest Lake Dr. $320,000

4600 Braxton Ct. $342,000

4509 Meadowbridge Ct. $355,000

4681 Spring Creek Dr. $359,900

3605 Boxlea Way $380,000

704 Pinnacle Ct. $386,000

820 Forest Lake Dr. $405,000

500 Ravenna Ln. $420,000

1012 Turnberry Ln. $427,000

4401 Breakwater Ct. $470,000

1001 Firethorn Pl. $480,900

929 Firethorn Pl. $485,000

4300 Watertrace Ct. $507,500 

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. More information on these properties, or others, is available at www.fayettepva.com.

