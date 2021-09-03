Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, September 2021

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER: 1580 LAKEWOOD DR. | $2,600,000

40502

323 Hanover Ct. $145,000

713 Aurora Ave. $151,000

234 Bassett Ave. $168,000

268 Sherman Ave. $201,000

427 Marquis Ave. $201,000

378 Preston Ave. $224,000

3405 Malabu Cir. $310,000

624 Chinoe Rd. $370,000

3212 Lansdowne Dr .$376,500

2008 Shadybrook Ln. $380,000

3434 Pepperhill Rd. $387,000

280 Bassett Ave. $392,000

790 Hildeen Dr. $393,000

505 Culpepper Rd. $425,000

775 Chinoe Rd. $445,000

3009 Montavesta Rd. $462,000

653 Mt. Vernon Dr. $465,000

485 Lakeshore Dr. $543,900

765 Malabu Dr. $555,000

2197 Lakeside Dr. $575,000

1169 Taborlake Dr. $580,000

1873 Blairmore Rd. $604,000

620 Raintree Rd. $670,000

163 Bassett Ave. $675,000

1243 Lakewood Dr. $680,000

301 Lakeshore Dr. $810,000

1090 Lakewood Dr. $845,000

115 Old Cassidy Ave. $855,000

116 Holiday Rd. $885,000

1237 Indian Mound Rd. $1,050,000

2027 Hart Rd. $1,150,000

1775 Mooreland Dr. $1,630,000

1580 Lakewood Dr. $2,600,000

40503

167 Suburban Ct. $137,500

3438 Brunswick Rd. $210,000

475 Osprey Cir. $218,000

544 Hadlow St. $265,000

3308 Dorchester Pl. $270,000

3193 Keithshire Way $272,000

220 Barberry Ln. $282,000

496 Wellington Gardens Dr. $290,000

2008 Summerhayes Ct. $300,000

577 Cromwell Way $300,000

605 Vincent Way $317,500

444 Wellington Gardens Dr. $320,000

941 Witthuhn Way $325,000

248 Melbourne Way $350,000

232 Melbourne Way $410,000

1993 Blackhorse Ln. $459,000

265 Albany Rd. $522,000

116 Johnston Blvd. $540,000

40504

1245 Standish Way $426,500

40513

3636 Cottage Cir. $215,000

2532 Ashbrooke Dr. $225,000

4901 Rockford Ct. $256,000

3605 Cottage Cir. $260,000

3557 Robinhill Way $275,000

2121 Sovereign Ln. $276,710

1192 Crossmann Ct. $319,000

3346 Mantilla Dr. $319,000

2192 Sallee Dr. $370,000

4125 Palmetto Dr. $385,000

4181 Palmetto Dr. $448,000

2583 Overlake Cir. $520,000

3269 Malone Dr. $610,000

2305 Shannawood Dr. $611,000

2237 Lovell Ct. $660,000

1200 Raeford Ln. $725,000

2305 Barnwell Ln. $800,000

2284 Guilford Ln. $1,275,000

40508

215 Bell Pl. $450,000

40514

2461 English Station Dr. $220,000

2498 Harrods Pointe Trce. $235,000

2390 Harrods Pointe Trce. $235,000

2224 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $389,000

2213 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $450,000

2432 La Cross Ct. $575,000

40515

3436 Woodspring Dr. $194,250

1217 Rockbridge Rd. $195,000

120 Hidden Woods Ct. $215,000

1204 Berrywood Dr. $233,000

4629 Fieldmoor Dr. $246,250

1191 Rockbridge Rd. $255,000

4300 Brookridge Dr. $259,600

4392 Brookridge Dr. $290,000

4617 Riverman Way $295,000

569 Southpoint Dr. $299,900

857 Lauderdale Dr. $313,000

1109 Tanbark Rd. $315,000

934 Forest Lake Dr. $320,000

4600 Braxton Ct. $342,000

4509 Meadowbridge Ct. $355,000

4681 Spring Creek Dr. $359,900

3605 Boxlea Way $380,000

704 Pinnacle Ct. $386,000

820 Forest Lake Dr. $405,000

500 Ravenna Ln. $420,000

1012 Turnberry Ln. $427,000

4401 Breakwater Ct. $470,000

1001 Firethorn Pl. $480,900

929 Firethorn Pl. $485,000

4300 Watertrace Ct. $507,500