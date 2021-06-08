Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, June 2021

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER: 1965 Hart Rd. | $1,050,000

40502

1965 Hart Rd. $1,050,000

628 Montclair Dr. $1,026,315

764 Lakeshore Dr. $815,000

1135 Richmond Rd. $800,000

2112 Lakeside Dr. $796,000

121 S. Hanover Ave. $740,000

810 Glendover Rd. $550,000

709 Cooper Dr. $515,000

778 Rebecca Dr. $488,300

1020 Fontaine Rd. $440,000

109 Romany Rd. $425,000

326 Dudley Rd. $422,000

103 Victory Ave. $420,000

223 Preston Ave. $415,000

504 Culpepper Rd. $415,000

741 Albany Rd. $360,000

198 N. Ashland Ave. $335,000

433 Henry Clay Blvd. $330,000

25 Richmond Ave. $275,000

511 Park Ave. $250,000

344 Lincoln Ave. $232,000

380 Oldham Ave. $183,243

3364 Hunter Rd. $180,000

179 Old Park Ave. $105,000

40503

2040 Blackhorse Ln. $325,000

3168 Chatham Dr. $295,000

3477 Ipswich Ct. $252,000

591 Monticello Blvd. $215,000

113 Johnston Blvd. $515,000

522 Arcadia Park $340,000

342 Curtin Dr. $335,000

305 Greenbriar Rd. $240,000

144 Goodrich Ave. $175,000

40504

1232 Devonport Dr. $193,500

1167 Kelsey Dr. $175,000

40508

210 Bell Pl. $540,000

40517

3461 Lansdowne Dr. $380,000

40513

1325 Cordele Ln. $915,400

3061 Old Field Way $615,000

3249 Sebastian Ln. $582,500

2189 Mangrove Dr. $410,000

2220 Burns Ct. $367,500

3553 Robinhill Way $274,000

2024 Glade Ln. $229,000

2625 Ashbrooke Dr. $215,000

40514

4717 Matthew Ct. $350,000

4825 Dresden Way $326,000

2427 Harrods Pointe Trce. $305,000

40515

3641 Winding Wood Ln. $695,000

2308 Abbeywood Rd. $565,000

2161 Broadhead Pl. $525,000

1152 Tanbark Rd. $500,000

4170 Clearwater Way $456,500

4540 Windstar Way$425,000

2228 Bonhaven Rd. $385,000

1020 Stowbridge Ln. $370,000

2344 Hartland Parkside Dr. $368,000

2392 Woodfield Cir. $364,000

4112 Rainwater Cir. $362,000

5024 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $347,000

5085 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $335,000

537 Southpoint Dr. $285,000

886 Jairus Dr. $232,000

4492 Hartland Pkwy. $200,000

4693 Hathway Dr. $167,000

3432 Kenesaw Dr. $164,500

1344 Hartland Woods Way $163,000