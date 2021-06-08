Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, June 2021

BIGGEST MOVER: 1965 Hart Rd. | $1,050,000
40502
1965 Hart Rd. $1,050,000
628 Montclair Dr. $1,026,315
764 Lakeshore Dr. $815,000
1135 Richmond Rd. $800,000
2112 Lakeside Dr. $796,000
121 S. Hanover Ave. $740,000
810 Glendover Rd. $550,000
709 Cooper Dr. $515,000
778 Rebecca Dr. $488,300
1020 Fontaine Rd. $440,000
109 Romany Rd. $425,000
326 Dudley Rd. $422,000
103 Victory Ave. $420,000
223 Preston Ave. $415,000
504 Culpepper Rd. $415,000
741 Albany Rd. $360,000
198 N. Ashland Ave. $335,000
433 Henry Clay Blvd. $330,000
25 Richmond Ave. $275,000
511 Park Ave. $250,000
344 Lincoln Ave. $232,000
380 Oldham Ave. $183,243
3364 Hunter Rd. $180,000
179 Old Park Ave. $105,000
40503
2040 Blackhorse Ln. $325,000
3168 Chatham Dr. $295,000
3477 Ipswich Ct. $252,000
591 Monticello Blvd. $215,000
113 Johnston Blvd. $515,000
522 Arcadia Park $340,000
342 Curtin Dr. $335,000
305 Greenbriar Rd. $240,000
144 Goodrich Ave. $175,000
40504
1232 Devonport Dr. $193,500
1167 Kelsey Dr. $175,000
40508
210 Bell Pl. $540,000
40517
3461 Lansdowne Dr. $380,000
40513
1325 Cordele Ln. $915,400
3061 Old Field Way $615,000
3249 Sebastian Ln. $582,500
2189 Mangrove Dr. $410,000
2220 Burns Ct. $367,500
3553 Robinhill Way $274,000
2024 Glade Ln. $229,000
2625 Ashbrooke Dr. $215,000
40514
4717 Matthew Ct. $350,000
4825 Dresden Way $326,000
2427 Harrods Pointe Trce. $305,000
40515
3641 Winding Wood Ln. $695,000
2308 Abbeywood Rd. $565,000
2161 Broadhead Pl. $525,000
1152 Tanbark Rd. $500,000
4170 Clearwater Way $456,500
4540 Windstar Way$425,000
2228 Bonhaven Rd. $385,000
1020 Stowbridge Ln. $370,000
2344 Hartland Parkside Dr. $368,000
2392 Woodfield Cir. $364,000
4112 Rainwater Cir. $362,000
5024 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $347,000
5085 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $335,000
537 Southpoint Dr. $285,000
886 Jairus Dr. $232,000
4492 Hartland Pkwy. $200,000
4693 Hathway Dr. $167,000
3432 Kenesaw Dr. $164,500
1344 Hartland Woods Way $163,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.