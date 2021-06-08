Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, June 2021

40502

1965 Hart Rd. $1,050,000

628 Montclair Dr. $1,026,315

764 Lakeshore Dr. $815,000

1135 Richmond Rd. $800,000

2112 Lakeside Dr. $796,000

121 S. Hanover Ave. $740,000

810 Glendover Rd. $550,000

709 Cooper Dr. $515,000

778 Rebecca Dr. $488,300

1020 Fontaine Rd. $440,000

109 Romany Rd. $425,000

326 Dudley Rd. $422,000

103 Victory Ave. $420,000

223 Preston Ave. $415,000

504 Culpepper Rd. $415,000

741 Albany Rd. $360,000

198 N. Ashland Ave. $335,000

433 Henry Clay Blvd. $330,000

25 Richmond Ave. $275,000

511 Park Ave. $250,000

344 Lincoln Ave. $232,000

380 Oldham Ave. $183,243

3364 Hunter Rd. $180,000

179 Old Park Ave. $105,000

40503

2040 Blackhorse Ln. $325,000

3168 Chatham Dr. $295,000

3477 Ipswich Ct. $252,000

591 Monticello Blvd. $215,000

113 Johnston Blvd. $515,000

522 Arcadia Park $340,000

342 Curtin Dr. $335,000

305 Greenbriar Rd. $240,000

144 Goodrich Ave. $175,000

40504

1232 Devonport Dr. $193,500

1167 Kelsey Dr. $175,000

40508

210 Bell Pl. $540,000

40517

3461 Lansdowne Dr. $380,000

40513

1325 Cordele Ln. $915,400

3061 Old Field Way $615,000

3249 Sebastian Ln. $582,500

2189 Mangrove Dr. $410,000

2220 Burns Ct. $367,500

3553 Robinhill Way $274,000

2024 Glade Ln. $229,000

2625 Ashbrooke Dr. $215,000

40514

4717 Matthew Ct. $350,000

4825 Dresden Way $326,000

2427 Harrods Pointe Trce. $305,000

40515

3641 Winding Wood Ln. $695,000

2308 Abbeywood Rd. $565,000

2161 Broadhead Pl. $525,000

1152 Tanbark Rd. $500,000

4170 Clearwater Way $456,500

4540 Windstar Way$425,000

2228 Bonhaven Rd. $385,000

1020 Stowbridge Ln. $370,000

2344 Hartland Parkside Dr. $368,000

2392 Woodfield Cir. $364,000

4112 Rainwater Cir. $362,000

5024 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $347,000

5085 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $335,000

537 Southpoint Dr. $285,000

886 Jairus Dr. $232,000

4492 Hartland Pkwy. $200,000

4693 Hathway Dr. $167,000

3432 Kenesaw Dr. $164,500

1344 Hartland Woods Way $163,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

Tags

.