Pete's Properties: Top-Selling Homes

40502

1014 Tates Creek Rd. $395,000

519 Chinoe Rd. $435,000

2120 Lakeside Dr. $667,000

720 Kirkland Dr. $760,000

2988 Four Pines Dr. $1,150,000

40503

110 Suburban Ct. $175,000

2425 Larkin Rd. $250,000

564 Wellington Gardens Dr. $316,000

3435 Cornwall Dr. $455,000

648 Mannington Pl. $472,400

40513

3395 Ledford Ct. $430,000

2113 Rollingdale Rd. $500,000

2717 Ashbrooke Dr. $625,000

40514

2080 Twain Ridge Dr. $420,000

40515

998 Charwood Dr. $315,000

942 Forest Lake Dr. $369,000

960 Fiddler Creek Way $407,000

800 Forest Lake Dr. $490,000

4801 Chaffey Ln. $767,500

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, visit www.fayettepva.com.

