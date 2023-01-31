Pete's Properties: Top-Selling Homes

341 Sherman Ave. $80,000

828 Melrose Ave. $530,000

708 Burkshire Dr. $534,900

802 Glendover Rd. $569,000

990 Cooper Dr. $625,000

236 S. Hanover Ave. $925,000

40503

3393 Boston Rd. $175,000

247 Shady Ln. $1,900,000

40513

3342 Snaffle Rd. $425,000

40515

4652 Hathway Dr. $251,100

2361 Hartland Parkside Dr. $430,000

2104 Wickesbury Pl. $1,030,000  

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, visit www.fayettepva.com.

