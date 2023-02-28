Pete's Properties: Top-Selling Homes

40502

229 Sherman Ave. $190,000

327 Owsley Ave. $227,000

1933 Hart Rd. $364,250

132 Bassett Ave. $420,000

633 Teak Wood Dr. $470,000

211 Sherman Ave. $512,500

7 Lansdowne Estates $540,000

340 Lincoln Ave. $604,500

1253 Indian Mound Rd. $1,025,000

1336 Prather Rd. $1,132,500

210 S. Ashland Ave. $1,375,000

1001 Lakewood Dr. $1,380,000

40503

163 Penmoken Park $238,000

110 Penmoken Park $245,000

3392 Boston Rd. $297,400

3393 Fraserdale Dr. $300,000

549 Cromwell Way $345,000

3187 Burnham Ct. $525,000

40504

2374 Le Havre Rd. $153,000

2374 Le Havre Rd. $165,000

40513

2628 Ashbrooke Dr. $250,000

2073 Glade Ln. $270,000

4137 Palmetto Dr. $427,000

1088 Chasewood Way $660,900

40514

2008 Hartford Ct. $215,000

40515

352 Meadowcrest Park $430,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, visit www.fayettepva.com.

