Pete's Properties: Top-Selling Homes

BIGGEST MOVER: 1001 LAKEWOOD DR. 1,380,000
40502
229 Sherman Ave. $190,000
327 Owsley Ave. $227,000
1933 Hart Rd. $364,250
132 Bassett Ave. $420,000
633 Teak Wood Dr. $470,000
211 Sherman Ave. $512,500
7 Lansdowne Estates $540,000
340 Lincoln Ave. $604,500
1253 Indian Mound Rd. $1,025,000
1336 Prather Rd. $1,132,500
210 S. Ashland Ave. $1,375,000
1001 Lakewood Dr. $1,380,000
40503
163 Penmoken Park $238,000
110 Penmoken Park $245,000
3392 Boston Rd. $297,400
3393 Fraserdale Dr. $300,000
549 Cromwell Way $345,000
3187 Burnham Ct. $525,000
40504
2374 Le Havre Rd. $153,000
2374 Le Havre Rd. $165,000
40513
2628 Ashbrooke Dr. $250,000
2073 Glade Ln. $270,000
4137 Palmetto Dr. $427,000
1088 Chasewood Way $660,900
40514
2008 Hartford Ct. $215,000
40515
352 Meadowcrest Park $430,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, visit www.fayettepva.com.