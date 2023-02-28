Pete's Properties: Top-Selling Homes

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER: 1001 LAKEWOOD DR. 1,380,000

40502

229 Sherman Ave. $190,000

327 Owsley Ave. $227,000

1933 Hart Rd. $364,250

132 Bassett Ave. $420,000

633 Teak Wood Dr. $470,000

211 Sherman Ave. $512,500

7 Lansdowne Estates $540,000

340 Lincoln Ave. $604,500

1253 Indian Mound Rd. $1,025,000

1336 Prather Rd. $1,132,500

210 S. Ashland Ave. $1,375,000

1001 Lakewood Dr. $1,380,000

40503

163 Penmoken Park $238,000

110 Penmoken Park $245,000

3392 Boston Rd. $297,400

3393 Fraserdale Dr. $300,000

549 Cromwell Way $345,000

3187 Burnham Ct. $525,000

40504

2374 Le Havre Rd. $153,000

2374 Le Havre Rd. $165,000

40513

2628 Ashbrooke Dr. $250,000

2073 Glade Ln. $270,000

4137 Palmetto Dr. $427,000

1088 Chasewood Way $660,900

40514

2008 Hartford Ct. $215,000

40515

352 Meadowcrest Park $430,000