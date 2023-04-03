Pete's Properties: Top-Selling Homes

by

40502

356 Sherman Ave. $160,000

3365 Hunter Rd. $300,000

3352 Hunter Rd. $305,000

3384 Woodside Cir. $482,500

701 Old Dobbin Rd. $489,000

991 Lakeland Dr. $685,000

608 Chinoe Rd. $690,000

342 Hart Rd. $740,000

40503

580 Wellington Gardens Dr. $330,500

3101 Cottontail Ln. $345,000

909 Quarter Horse Ct. $385,400

3233 Blenheim Way $560,000

40504

1192 Devonport Cir. $261,000

148 Penmoken Park $270,000

40513

3956 Palomar Blvd. $600,000

40515

863 Jairus Dr. $308,000

872 Lauderdale Dr. $315,000

364 Meadowcrest Park $350,000

305 Whitfield Dr. $355,000

372 Atwood Dr. $360,000

241 Bittersweet Way $480,000

3629 Winding Wood Ln. $888,800

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

Tags

by

.