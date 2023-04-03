Pete's Properties: Top-Selling Homes

BIGGEST MOVER: 3629 WINDING WOOD LANE $888,800
40502
356 Sherman Ave. $160,000
3365 Hunter Rd. $300,000
3352 Hunter Rd. $305,000
3384 Woodside Cir. $482,500
701 Old Dobbin Rd. $489,000
991 Lakeland Dr. $685,000
608 Chinoe Rd. $690,000
342 Hart Rd. $740,000
40503
580 Wellington Gardens Dr. $330,500
3101 Cottontail Ln. $345,000
909 Quarter Horse Ct. $385,400
3233 Blenheim Way $560,000
40504
1192 Devonport Cir. $261,000
148 Penmoken Park $270,000
40513
3956 Palomar Blvd. $600,000
40515
863 Jairus Dr. $308,000
872 Lauderdale Dr. $315,000
364 Meadowcrest Park $350,000
305 Whitfield Dr. $355,000
372 Atwood Dr. $360,000
241 Bittersweet Way $480,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.