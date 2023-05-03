Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes

BIGGEST MOVER: 2204 SAVANNAH LANE $1,055,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
346 Preston Ave. $165,000
343 Oldham Ave. $190,000
807 Tremont Ave. $270,000
116 N. Hanover Ave. $370,000
787 Hildeen Dr. $380,000
245 Leawood Dr. $425,000
280 Bassett Ave. $485,000
830 Melrose Ave. $492,000
367 Colony Blvd. $499,000
241 Henry Clay Blvd. $535,000
2029 Impala Ln. $555,000
2010 Bixby Way $631,000
417 Holiday Rd. $840,000
40503
222 E. Lowry Ln. $278,000
3407 Winthrop Dr. $290,000
256 Shady Ln. $716,000
40504
1186 Kelsey Dr. $183,000
1155 Alexandria Dr. $240,000
40508
563 Columbia Ave. $262,500
40513
2288 Savannah Ln. $845,000
2204 Savannah Ln. $1,055,000
40514
4712 Scenicview Rd. $530,000
40515
4440 Hartland Pkwy. $195,000
4954 Hartland Pkwy. $320,000
4604 Fitzroy Ct. $325,000
812 Forest Lake Dr. $348,000
4954 Hartland Pkwy. $355,000
172 Bittersweet Way $365,000
4300 Calais Pl. $380,000
1044 Kiawah Dr. $400,000
4462 Rose Dale Ct. $420,000
2304 Old Keene Pl. $725,000