Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes

Biggest Mover: 2044 Bridgeport Dr. $1,375,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
341 Sherman Ave. $135,000
386 Bassett Ave. $190,000
298 Owsley Ave. $190,000
213 Leawood Dr. $234,400
368 Bassett Ave. $249,900
213 Leawood Dr. $295,000
775 Albany Rd. $347,800
3409 Bellefonte Dr. $365,000
808 Providence Rd. $396,000
3420 Simcoe Ct. $402,500
3129 Starling Dr. $408,000
357 Cochran Rd. $570,000
957 Chinoe Rd. $595,000
425 Dudley Rd. $675,000
731 Brookhill Dr. $760,000
2044 Bridgeport Dr. $1,375,000
40503
559 Monticello Blvd. $278,000
458 Plymouth Dr. $280,000
143 Penmoken Park $295,000
326 Jesselin Dr. $448,000
40504
2432 Reims Rd. $130,000
2532 Dressage Way $428,000
40508
707 Bullock Pl. $841,500
40513
2232 Valencia Dr. $295,000
2664 Fireside Cir. $500,000
40515
4516 Pentlalla Pt. $260,000
958 Charwood Dr. $275,000
4548 Cranbrook Ct. $290,000
4616 Saron Dr. $302,500
983 Forest Lake Dr. $340,000
3624 Boxlea Way $395,500
1096 Stowbridge Ln. $489,900
4152 Clearwater Way $490,000
2273 Abbeywood Rd. $620,000
4804 Holmhurst Way $669,900