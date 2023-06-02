Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes

× Expand Biggest Mover: ​2044 ​Bridgeport Dr.​ $1,375,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

341 Sherman Ave. $135,000

386 Bassett Ave. $190,000

298 Owsley Ave. $190,000

213 Leawood Dr. $234,400

368 Bassett Ave. $249,900

213 Leawood Dr. $295,000

775 Albany Rd. $347,800

3409 Bellefonte Dr. $365,000

808 Providence Rd. $396,000

3420 Simcoe Ct. $402,500

3129 Starling Dr. $408,000

357 Cochran Rd. $570,000

957 Chinoe Rd. $595,000

425 Dudley Rd. $675,000

731 Brookhill Dr. $760,000

2044 Bridgeport Dr. $1,375,000

40503

559 Monticello Blvd. $278,000

458 Plymouth Dr. $280,000

143 Penmoken Park $295,000

326 Jesselin Dr. $448,000

40504

2432 Reims Rd. $130,000

2532 Dressage Way $428,000

40508

707 Bullock Pl. $841,500

40513

2232 Valencia Dr. $295,000

2664 Fireside Cir. $500,000

40515

4516 Pentlalla Pt. $260,000

958 Charwood Dr. $275,000

4548 Cranbrook Ct. $290,000

4616 Saron Dr. $302,500

983 Forest Lake Dr. $340,000

3624 Boxlea Way $395,500

1096 Stowbridge Ln. $489,900

4152 Clearwater Way $490,000

2273 Abbeywood Rd. $620,000

4804 Holmhurst Way $669,900