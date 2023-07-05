Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes

Biggest Mover: 3086 Clair Rd. $831,400
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
800 Sunset Dr. $225,000
279 Sherman Ave. $255,000
168 Preston Ave. $287,501
209 Lincoln Ave. $314,000
211 Bassett Ave. $339,000
931 Aurora Ave. $435,000
30 Richmond Ave. $490,365
358 Cochran Rd. $515,000
3423 Thistleton Dr. $590,000
1161 Indian Mound Rd. $600,000
3054 Windermere Rd. $650,000
688 Mt. Vernon Dr. $760,000
232 Woodspoint Rd. $775,000
309 Dudley Rd. $800,000
3086 Clair Rd. $831,400
40503
135 Goodrich Ave. $175,000
167 Penmoken Park $200,000
135 Goodrich Ave. $240,000
643 Halifax Dr. $285,000
624 Hadlow St. $300,000
3216 Saxon Dr. $385,000
656 Mannington Pl. $395,500
920 Witthuhn Way $445,000
2020 St. Stephens Green $450,000
244 Tahoma Rd. $520,000
806 Cindy Blair Way $659,000
40504
1203 Devonport Dr. $240,000
40513
2244 Shannawood Dr. $610,000
3013 Old Field Way $649,900
2260 Chamblee Ln. $740,000
40515
437 Amberley Dr. $238,500
3437 Featheridge Dr. $250,000
225 Southpoint Dr. $320,000
1205 Rockbridge Rd. $330,000
4500 Saron Dr. $355,000
4517 Pentlalla Pt. $355,000
5061 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $385,000
4612 Oak Creek Dr. $386,000
3609 Stocklea Way $390,000
724 Pinnacle Ct. $436,400
4504 Brookglen Pl. $474,500
4177 Heartwood Rd. $475,000
1013 Summer Wind Ln. $490,000
5129 Ivybridge Dr. $550,000
2129 Leafland Pl. $650,000
2100 Leafland Pl. $735,000
2528 Abbeywood Pl. $752,000