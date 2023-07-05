Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes

× Expand Biggest Mover: 3086 Clair Rd.​ $831,400

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

800 Sunset Dr. $225,000

279 Sherman Ave. $255,000

168 Preston Ave. $287,501

209 Lincoln Ave. $314,000

211 Bassett Ave. $339,000

931 Aurora Ave. $435,000

30 Richmond Ave. $490,365

358 Cochran Rd. $515,000

3423 Thistleton Dr. $590,000

1161 Indian Mound Rd. $600,000

3054 Windermere Rd. $650,000

688 Mt. Vernon Dr. $760,000

232 Woodspoint Rd. $775,000

309 Dudley Rd. $800,000

3086 Clair Rd. $831,400

40503

135 Goodrich Ave. $175,000

167 Penmoken Park $200,000

135 Goodrich Ave. $240,000

643 Halifax Dr. $285,000

624 Hadlow St. $300,000

3216 Saxon Dr. $385,000

656 Mannington Pl. $395,500

920 Witthuhn Way $445,000

2020 St. Stephens Green $450,000

244 Tahoma Rd. $520,000

806 Cindy Blair Way $659,000

40504

1203 Devonport Dr. $240,000

40513

2244 Shannawood Dr. $610,000

3013 Old Field Way $649,900

2260 Chamblee Ln. $740,000

40515

437 Amberley Dr. $238,500

3437 Featheridge Dr. $250,000

225 Southpoint Dr. $320,000

1205 Rockbridge Rd. $330,000

4500 Saron Dr. $355,000

4517 Pentlalla Pt. $355,000

5061 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $385,000

4612 Oak Creek Dr. $386,000

3609 Stocklea Way $390,000

724 Pinnacle Ct. $436,400

4504 Brookglen Pl. $474,500

4177 Heartwood Rd. $475,000

1013 Summer Wind Ln. $490,000

5129 Ivybridge Dr. $550,000

2129 Leafland Pl. $650,000

2100 Leafland Pl. $735,000

2528 Abbeywood Pl. $752,000