Pete's Properties: July 2025

Biggest Mover: 1201 Raeford Lane $1,300,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area, as published in the July 2025 issues of Chevy Chaser and Southsider Magazines. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.
40502
277 Sherman Ave. $185,000
321 Bassett Ave. $260,000
332 Bassett Ave. $352,500
226 Idle Hour Dr. $394,000
309 Melbourne Way $430,000
344 Irvine Rd. $500,000
242 Idle Hour Dr. $510,000
327 Bassett Ave. $518,500
280 Bassett Ave. $541,000
800 Sunset Dr. $545,000
102 Victory Ave. $566,000
166 Bassett Ave. $650,000
677 Mt. Vernon Dr. $670,000
1492 Tates Creek Rd. $675,000
330 Mcdowell Rd. $825,000
428 Lakeshore Dr. $847,025
951 Cooper Dr. $862,500
512 Lakeshore Dr. $879,000
709 Cooper Dr. $912,500
1230 Cooper Dr. $939,000
1415 Lakewood Dr. $950,000
3525 Castlegate Wynd $950,000
154 McDowell Rd. $990,000
232 S. Hanover Ave. $994,250
433 Cochran Rd. $995,000
312 Culpepper Rd. $1,100,000
3341 Braemer Dr. $1,120,000
40503
195 Jesselin Dr. $447,000
3252 Saxon Dr. $460,000
230 Glendover Rd. $537,900
40508
531 Boonesboro Ave. $520,000
723 Hambrick Ave. $603,000
40513
2029 Allegheny Way $434,900
2108 Cave Hill Ln. $480,000
4176 Palmetto Dr. $540,000
2245 Mangrove Dr. $565,000
3365 Malone Dr. $570,000
2685 Ashbrooke Dr. $619,900
2113 Rollingdale Rd. $649,000
4865 Keats Grove Ln. $690,000
3336 Lyon Dr. $860,000
2173 Carolina Ln. $900,000
1309 Cordele Ln. $1,100,000
1201 Raeford Ln. $1,300,000
40514
3932 Pinecrest Way $315,000
1720 Twain Ridge Dr. $390,000
4833 Bud Ln. $400,000
40515
1344 Hartland Woods Way $266,500
521 Southpoint Dr. $390,000
4676 Windstar Way $402,500
821 Edgewood Dr. $420,000
4117 Clearwater Way $425,000
504 Ravenna Ln. $468,000
3024 Charleston Gardens Blvd. $484,900
940 Hammock Oak Ln. $500,000
5076 Ivybridge Dr. $630,000
445 Madison Point Dr. $650,000