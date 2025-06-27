Pete's Properties: July 2025

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area, as published in the July 2025 issues of Chevy Chaser and Southsider Magazines. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.

40502

277 Sherman Ave. $185,000

321 Bassett Ave. $260,000

332 Bassett Ave. $352,500

226 Idle Hour Dr. $394,000

309 Melbourne Way $430,000

344 Irvine Rd. $500,000

242 Idle Hour Dr. $510,000

327 Bassett Ave. $518,500

280 Bassett Ave. $541,000

800 Sunset Dr. $545,000

102 Victory Ave. $566,000

166 Bassett Ave. $650,000

677 Mt. Vernon Dr. $670,000

1492 Tates Creek Rd. $675,000

330 Mcdowell Rd. $825,000

428 Lakeshore Dr. $847,025

951 Cooper Dr. $862,500

512 Lakeshore Dr. $879,000

709 Cooper Dr. $912,500

1230 Cooper Dr. $939,000

1415 Lakewood Dr. $950,000

3525 Castlegate Wynd $950,000

154 McDowell Rd. $990,000

232 S. Hanover Ave. $994,250

433 Cochran Rd. $995,000

312 Culpepper Rd. $1,100,000

3341 Braemer Dr. $1,120,000

40503

195 Jesselin Dr. $447,000

3252 Saxon Dr. $460,000

230 Glendover Rd. $537,900

40508

531 Boonesboro Ave. $520,000

723 Hambrick Ave. $603,000

40513

2029 Allegheny Way $434,900

2108 Cave Hill Ln. $480,000

4176 Palmetto Dr. $540,000

2245 Mangrove Dr. $565,000

3365 Malone Dr. $570,000

2685 Ashbrooke Dr. $619,900

2113 Rollingdale Rd. $649,000

4865 Keats Grove Ln. $690,000

3336 Lyon Dr. $860,000

2173 Carolina Ln. $900,000

1309 Cordele Ln. $1,100,000

1201 Raeford Ln. $1,300,000

40514

3932 Pinecrest Way $315,000

1720 Twain Ridge Dr. $390,000

4833 Bud Ln. $400,000

40515

1344 Hartland Woods Way $266,500

521 Southpoint Dr. $390,000

4676 Windstar Way $402,500

821 Edgewood Dr. $420,000

4117 Clearwater Way $425,000

504 Ravenna Ln. $468,000

3024 Charleston Gardens Blvd. $484,900

940 Hammock Oak Ln. $500,000

5076 Ivybridge Dr. $630,000

445 Madison Point Dr. $650,000  

