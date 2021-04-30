Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes

Biggest Mover: 1616 Tates Creek Rd. $1,175,000
40502
1616 Tates Creek Rd. $1,175,000
1957 Blairmore Rd. $751,000
133 Eastover Dr. $669,000
2032 Blairmore Rd. $570,000
705 Cooper Dr. $500,500
358 Cochran Rd. $440,000
220 Lincoln Ave. $399,000
1414 Cochran Rd. $395,000
822 Glendover Cv. $390,000
604 Montclair Dr. $367,000
709 Berry Ln. $326,000
137 Eastover Dr. $325,000
427 Henry Clay Blvd. $325,000
216 Sherman Ave. $320,000
637 Montclair Dr. $310,000
145 Woodland Ave. $300,000
229 Preston Ave. $282,000
636 Montclair Dr. $250,000
40503
132 Shady Ln. $406,250
150 Goodrich Ave. $314,200
106 Jesselin Dr. $255,400
511 Monticello Blvd. $227,700
40504
4041 John Alden Ln. $465,000
40515
4252 Ridgewater Dr. $422,000
4304 Watercrest Ct. $389,900
959 Charwood Dr. $258,500
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.