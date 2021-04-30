Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes

× Expand Biggest Mover: 1616 Tates Creek Rd. $1,175,000

40502

1616 Tates Creek Rd. $1,175,000

1957 Blairmore Rd. $751,000

133 Eastover Dr. $669,000

2032 Blairmore Rd. $570,000

705 Cooper Dr. $500,500

358 Cochran Rd. $440,000

220 Lincoln Ave. $399,000

1414 Cochran Rd. $395,000

822 Glendover Cv. $390,000

604 Montclair Dr. $367,000

709 Berry Ln. $326,000

137 Eastover Dr. $325,000

427 Henry Clay Blvd. $325,000

216 Sherman Ave. $320,000

637 Montclair Dr. $310,000

145 Woodland Ave. $300,000

229 Preston Ave. $282,000

636 Montclair Dr. $250,000

40503

132 Shady Ln. $406,250

150 Goodrich Ave. $314,200

106 Jesselin Dr. $255,400

511 Monticello Blvd. $227,700

40504

4041 John Alden Ln. $465,000

40515

4252 Ridgewater Dr. $422,000

4304 Watercrest Ct. $389,900

959 Charwood Dr. $258,500

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.