Pete's Properties

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.
For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
Biggest Mover: 1757 Eastwood Dr. $3,295,000
40502
132 Victory Ave. $290,000
20 Richmond Ave. $305,000
330 Park Ave. $410,000
3437 Fleetwood Dr. $420,000
3415 Woodside Way $425,000
403 Holiday Rd. $450,000
510 Albany Rd. $520,000
328 Colony Blvd. $531,500
1370 Fontaine Rd. $593,000
822 Melrose Ave. $660,000
1501 Richmond Rd. $665,000
217 Henry Clay Blvd. $699,900
198 Sherman Ave. $700,000
1209 Taborlake Cv. $725,000
3525 Castlegate Wynd $750,000
936 Turkey Foot Rd. $870,000
211 Chenault Rd. $875,000
1757 Eastwood Dr. $3,295,000
40503
275 Zandale Dr. $315,000
2073 Blackhorse Ln. $385,000
40508
604 Sayre Ave. $1,100,000
40504
2013 Williamsburg Rd. $240,000
40513
2521 Ashbrooke Dr. $315,500
1192 Lacy Ln. $370,000
3324 Gondola Ct. $413,000
4865 Firebrook Blvd. $431,000
2209 Madrone Way $475,000
2068 Allegheny Way $477,500
2000 Mcnair Ct. $485,000
2137 Rollingdale Rd. $485,500
3362 Mantilla Dr. $560,000
4004 Chinaberry Ct. $569,900
1217 Kannapolis Pl. $615,000
4021 Peppertree Dr. $756,000
3109 Hemingway Ln. $867,000
2101 Brevard Ct. $955,000
4253 Captains Ct. $989,900
3228 Linville Ln. $1,370,000
40514
2053 Huckleberry Cir. $225,000
4217 Kensington Garden Ct. $240,000
4229 Canterbury Green Way $265,000
3921 Pinecrest Way $310,000
3936 Pine Ridge Way $317,000
4357 Clemens Dr. $382,500
2315 Harrods Pointe Trce. $400,000
2145 Ladera Ln. $520,000
2461 La Cross Ct. $620,000
40515
737 Fitzroy Ln. $337,500
884 Edgewood Dr. $370,000
4505 Meadowbridge Ct. $452,500
604 Clearwater Ct. $464,000
3008 Ashley Oaks Dr. $525,000
4844 Chelmsbury Ln. $1,075,000