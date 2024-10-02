Pete's Properties

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill.

For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

× Expand Biggest Mover: 1757 Eastwood Dr. $3,295,000

40502

132 Victory Ave. $290,000

20 Richmond Ave. $305,000

330 Park Ave. $410,000

3437 Fleetwood Dr. $420,000

3415 Woodside Way $425,000

403 Holiday Rd. $450,000

510 Albany Rd. $520,000

328 Colony Blvd. $531,500

1370 Fontaine Rd. $593,000

822 Melrose Ave. $660,000

1501 Richmond Rd. $665,000

217 Henry Clay Blvd. $699,900

198 Sherman Ave. $700,000

1209 Taborlake Cv. $725,000

3525 Castlegate Wynd $750,000

936 Turkey Foot Rd. $870,000

211 Chenault Rd. $875,000

1757 Eastwood Dr. $3,295,000

40503

275 Zandale Dr. $315,000

2073 Blackhorse Ln. $385,000

40508

604 Sayre Ave. $1,100,000

40504

2013 Williamsburg Rd. $240,000

40513

2521 Ashbrooke Dr. $315,500

1192 Lacy Ln. $370,000

3324 Gondola Ct. $413,000

4865 Firebrook Blvd. $431,000

2209 Madrone Way $475,000

2068 Allegheny Way $477,500

2000 Mcnair Ct. $485,000

2137 Rollingdale Rd. $485,500

3362 Mantilla Dr. $560,000

4004 Chinaberry Ct. $569,900

1217 Kannapolis Pl. $615,000

4021 Peppertree Dr. $756,000

3109 Hemingway Ln. $867,000

2101 Brevard Ct. $955,000

4253 Captains Ct. $989,900

3228 Linville Ln. $1,370,000

40514

2053 Huckleberry Cir. $225,000

4217 Kensington Garden Ct. $240,000

4229 Canterbury Green Way $265,000

3921 Pinecrest Way $310,000

3936 Pine Ridge Way $317,000

4357 Clemens Dr. $382,500

2315 Harrods Pointe Trce. $400,000

2145 Ladera Ln. $520,000

2461 La Cross Ct. $620,000

40515

737 Fitzroy Ln. $337,500

884 Edgewood Dr. $370,000

4505 Meadowbridge Ct. $452,500

604 Clearwater Ct. $464,000

3008 Ashley Oaks Dr. $525,000

4844 Chelmsbury Ln. $1,075,000