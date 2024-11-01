Pete's Properties

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
Biggest Mover: 224 S. Ashland Ave. $2,100,000
40502
728 Aurora Ave. $290,000
323 Richmond Ave. $297,500
126 Victory Ave. $320,600
244 St. Margaret Dr. $340,000
208 Owsley Ave. $456,000
2913 Eastbrook Ct. $517,900
1500 Tates Creek Rd. $534,600
3425 Brandon Dr. $550,000
3405 Freeland Dr. $600,000
810 Cooper Dr. $625,000
306 Dudley Rd. $640,000
314 S. Hanover Ave. $685,000
315 Cassidy Ave. $760,000
53 Mentelle Park $795,000
330 Chinoe Rd. $905,000
2916 Sweet William Ct. $915,000
425 Bristol Rd. $950,000
616 Autumn Ln. $985,000
2376 The Woods Ln. $1,050,000
1049 Turkey Foot Rd. $1,200,000
1412 Hampshire Pl. $1,345,000
1629 Fincastle Rd. $1,500,000
1001 Lakewood Dr. $1,550,000
40503
3252 Saxon Dr. $285,000
3217 Tudor Dr. $387,000
147 Jesselin Dr. $490,000
3548 Cornwall Dr. $495,000
40508
529 Boonesboro Ave. $535,000
40513
2236 Valencia Dr. $297,000
3398 Nevius Dr. $410,000
3533 Lyon Dr. $455,000
3297 Malone Dr. $529,900
4261 Palmetto Dr. $552,000
2209 Palm Grove Ct. $730,000
40514
4213 Steamboat Rd. $245,000
2441 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $605,000
1404 Glenview Dr. $629,900
40515
991 Fairhaven Dr. $305,000
3024 Charleston Gardens Blvd. $320,000
4721 Ironbridge Dr. $425,900
4412 Brookridge Dr $430,000
4621 Windstar Way $440,000
4544 Saron Dr. $445,000
4308 Calais Pl. $455,000
612 Poplar Springs Ln. $472,500
5061 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $478,600
5057 Ivybridge Dr. $492,500
1040 Kiawah Dr. $541,250
2216 Broadhead Pl. $655,000