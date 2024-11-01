Pete's Properties

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

× Expand Biggest Mover: 224 S. Ashland Ave. $2,100,000

40502

728 Aurora Ave. $290,000

323 Richmond Ave. $297,500

126 Victory Ave. $320,600

244 St. Margaret Dr. $340,000

208 Owsley Ave. $456,000

2913 Eastbrook Ct. $517,900

1500 Tates Creek Rd. $534,600

3425 Brandon Dr. $550,000

3405 Freeland Dr. $600,000

810 Cooper Dr. $625,000

306 Dudley Rd. $640,000

314 S. Hanover Ave. $685,000

315 Cassidy Ave. $760,000

53 Mentelle Park $795,000

330 Chinoe Rd. $905,000

2916 Sweet William Ct. $915,000

425 Bristol Rd. $950,000

616 Autumn Ln. $985,000

2376 The Woods Ln. $1,050,000

1049 Turkey Foot Rd. $1,200,000

1412 Hampshire Pl. $1,345,000

1629 Fincastle Rd. $1,500,000

1001 Lakewood Dr. $1,550,000

224 S. Ashland Ave. $2,100,000

40503

3252 Saxon Dr. $285,000

3217 Tudor Dr. $387,000

147 Jesselin Dr. $490,000

3548 Cornwall Dr. $495,000

40508

529 Boonesboro Ave. $535,000

40513

2236 Valencia Dr. $297,000

3398 Nevius Dr. $410,000

3533 Lyon Dr. $455,000

3297 Malone Dr. $529,900

4261 Palmetto Dr. $552,000

2209 Palm Grove Ct. $730,000

40514

4213 Steamboat Rd. $245,000

2441 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $605,000

1404 Glenview Dr. $629,900

40515

991 Fairhaven Dr. $305,000

3024 Charleston Gardens Blvd. $320,000

4721 Ironbridge Dr. $425,900

4412 Brookridge Dr $430,000

4621 Windstar Way $440,000

4544 Saron Dr. $445,000

4308 Calais Pl. $455,000

612 Poplar Springs Ln. $472,500

5061 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $478,600

5057 Ivybridge Dr. $492,500

1040 Kiawah Dr. $541,250

2216 Broadhead Pl. $655,000