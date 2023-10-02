Pete's Properties

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
Biggest Mover: 1742 Lakewood Ln. $1,495,000
40502
239 Bassett Ave. $255,000
239 Bassett Ave. $285,000
253 Leawood Dr. $329,000
311 Memory Ln. $364,000
264 Lincoln Ave. $370,000
356 Sherman Ave. $430,000
326 Dudley Rd. $517,500
3386 Pepperhill Rd. $527,049
3312 Bellefonte Dr. $535,000
305 Henry Clay Blvd. $550,000
325 Mcdowell Rd. $565,000
3525 Cheddington Ln. $585,000
841 Sherwood Dr. $615,000
319 Dudley Rd. $655,000
2169 Island Dr. $685,000
616 Chinoe Rd. $775,000
1481 Tates Creek Rd. $791,000
204 Ridgeway Rd. $800,000
612 Summershade Cir. $865,000
3312 Nantucket Dr. $950,000
218 S. Ashland Ave. $995,000
441 Bristol Rd. $1,275,000
241 Chenault Rd. $1,300,000
1742 Lakewood Ln. $1,495,000
40503
3309 Tisdale Dr. $50,000
141 Wabash Dr. $183,000
636 Halifax Dr. $260,000
150 Suburban Ct. $283,650
3372 Keithshire Way $285,000
619 Worcester Rd. $305,000
446 Monticello Blvd. $335,000
118 Penmoken Park $359,900
738 Bravington Way $505,000
40504
2428 La Rochelle Rd. $133,000
2372 Le Havre Rd. $220,000
2537 Dressage Way $430,000
40508
307 E Maxwell St. $330,000
633 Sayre Ave. $345,000
40513
1192 Crossmann Ct. $380,000
2233 Wilmington Ln. $530,000
3308 Malone Dr. $675,000
2405 Olde Bridge Ln. $1,057,500
40514
4304 Clemens Dr. $333,000
4736 Scenicview Rd. $580,000
40515
991 Jairus Dr. $289,900
4497 Dothan Ct. $289,900
4073 Kenesaw Dr. $295,000
4440 Hartland Pkwy. $299,000
4433 Lancaster Ct. $300,000
780 Vermillion Peak Pass $328,000
332 Southpoint Dr. $339,900
955 Charwood Dr. $350,000
1179 Rockbridge Rd. $351,550
4640 Oak Creek Dr. $370,000
4561 Windstar Way $438,000
3604 Hartland Parkside Ct. $452,000
4556 Windstar Way $540,000
893 Fiddler Creek Way $571,000
2349 Abbeywood Rd. $750,000