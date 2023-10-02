Pete's Properties

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

× Expand Biggest Mover: 1742 Lakewood Ln. $1,495,000

40502

239 Bassett Ave. $255,000

239 Bassett Ave. $285,000

253 Leawood Dr. $329,000

311 Memory Ln. $364,000

264 Lincoln Ave. $370,000

356 Sherman Ave. $430,000

326 Dudley Rd. $517,500

3386 Pepperhill Rd. $527,049

3312 Bellefonte Dr. $535,000

305 Henry Clay Blvd. $550,000

325 Mcdowell Rd. $565,000

3525 Cheddington Ln. $585,000

841 Sherwood Dr. $615,000

319 Dudley Rd. $655,000

2169 Island Dr. $685,000

616 Chinoe Rd. $775,000

1481 Tates Creek Rd. $791,000

204 Ridgeway Rd. $800,000

612 Summershade Cir. $865,000

3312 Nantucket Dr. $950,000

218 S. Ashland Ave. $995,000

441 Bristol Rd. $1,275,000

241 Chenault Rd. $1,300,000

1742 Lakewood Ln. $1,495,000

40503

3309 Tisdale Dr. $50,000

141 Wabash Dr. $183,000

636 Halifax Dr. $260,000

150 Suburban Ct. $283,650

3372 Keithshire Way $285,000

619 Worcester Rd. $305,000

446 Monticello Blvd. $335,000

118 Penmoken Park $359,900

738 Bravington Way $505,000

40504

2428 La Rochelle Rd. $133,000

2372 Le Havre Rd. $220,000

2537 Dressage Way $430,000

40508

307 E Maxwell St. $330,000

633 Sayre Ave. $345,000

40513

1192 Crossmann Ct. $380,000

2233 Wilmington Ln. $530,000

3308 Malone Dr. $675,000

2405 Olde Bridge Ln. $1,057,500

40514

4304 Clemens Dr. $333,000

4736 Scenicview Rd. $580,000

40515

991 Jairus Dr. $289,900

4497 Dothan Ct. $289,900

4073 Kenesaw Dr. $295,000

4440 Hartland Pkwy. $299,000

4433 Lancaster Ct. $300,000

780 Vermillion Peak Pass $328,000

332 Southpoint Dr. $339,900

955 Charwood Dr. $350,000

1179 Rockbridge Rd. $351,550

4640 Oak Creek Dr. $370,000

4561 Windstar Way $438,000

3604 Hartland Parkside Ct. $452,000

4556 Windstar Way $540,000

893 Fiddler Creek Way $571,000

2349 Abbeywood Rd. $750,000