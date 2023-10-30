Pete's Properties

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
Biggest Mover: 1756 Eastwood Dr. $5,000,000
40502
929 Cramer Ave. $155,050
927 Aurora Ave. $205,000
2913 Tabor Oaks Ln. $407,400
736 Glendover Rd. $465,000
991 Cooper Dr. $475,000
3405 Montavesta Rd. $485,000
216 Preston Ave. $585,000
913 Turkey Foot Rd. $600,000
341 Sherman Ave. $610,100
333 Henry Clay Blvd. $635,000
2024 Lakeside Dr. $755,000
310 Cassidy Ave. $772,000
3605 Hidden Pond Rd. $869,500
150 Bassett Ave. $899,000
3617 Hidden Pond Rd. $985,000
269 S. Hanover Ave. $1,150,000
743 Lakeshore Dr. $1,300,000
767 Lakeshore Dr. $1,700,000
1756 Eastwood Dr. $5,000,000
40503
3297 Tisdale Dr. $150,000
3309 Tisdale Dr. $200,000
336 Zandale Dr. $209,000
2456 Heather Way $240,000
655 Graviss Ct. $250,000
3365 Boston Rd. $251,500
655 Graviss Ct. $260,000
317 E. Lowry Ln. $275,000
3113 Arrowhead Dr. $300,000
3402 Winthrop Dr. $305,000
3373 Fraserdale Dr. $330,000
305 Blueberry Rd. $359,000
693 Cindy Blair Way $381,250
3141 Chatham Dr. $476,000
104 Tahoma Rd. $949,000
40504
1174 Caywood Dr. $60,000
1127 Kelsey Dr. $190,000
1241 Monaco Ct. $248,000
40508
157 Walton Ave. $347,500
40513
4868 Firebrook Blvd. $400,000
1041 Chasewood Way $531,000
2180 Westmont Ct. $540,000
1249 Raeford Ln. $805,000
40514
2455 Harrods Pointe Trce. $341,000
2008 Hartford Ct. $485,000
2426 Dogwood Trace Blvd. $519,900
40515
4796 Moss Creek Dr. $210,000
1629 Brentmoor Dr. $235,000
1208 Berrywood Dr. $272,500
853 Henderson Dr. $320,100
4617 Fieldmoor Dr. $339,900
945 Tanbark Rd. $349,000
1177 Aldridge Way $350,000
4025 Kenesaw Dr. $389,900
4700 Sunny Pt. $425,000
2333 Woodfield Cir. $502,000
4304 Watercrest Ct. $540,000
748 Emmett Creek Ln. $540,000
4333 Creek Valley Way $552,500