Pete's Properties

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
BIGGEST MOVER: 1884 HONEY SPRING PLACE $1,700,000
40502
3296 Nantucket Dr. $300,000
3344 Bellefonte Dr. $412,500
811 Aurora Ave. $431,500
3407 Brookhaven Dr. $435,000
213 Romany Rd. $455,500
201 Hart Rd. $535,000
3121 Montavesta Rd. $589,000
3520 Coltneck Ln. $595,000
1089 Chinoe Rd. $600,000
3368 Cloverdale Dr. $635,000
373 Cochran Rd. $750,000
1219 Providence Ln. $810,000
1800 St. Ives Cir. $1,060,000
1884 Honey Spring Pl. $1,700,000
40503
3402 Tisdale Dr. $320,000
490 Monticello Blvd. $331,000
3429 Tisdale Dr. $335,000
816 Quarter Horse Ct. $375,000
3208 Drayton Pl. $400,000
107 Jesselin Dr. $580,000
221 Greenbriar Rd. $590,000
767 Bravington Way $659,900
40513
3721 Cottage Cir. $255,000
3526 Hidden Cave Cir. $300,000
4121 Palmetto Dr. $460,000
2509 Sungale Ct. $635,000
2257 Carolina Ln. $749,000
40514
2413 Creekview Ct. $583,000
40515
348 Whitfield Dr. $290,000
4704 Orlando Ct. $295,000
4600 Riverman Way $310,000
557 Southpoint Dr. $358,000
4576 Longbridge Ln. $373,000
2320 Golden Oak Dr. $400,000
925 Firethorn Pl. $520,000
1008 Firethorn Pl. $530,000