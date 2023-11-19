Pete's Properties

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER:​ 1884​ HONEY SPRING PLACE $1,700,000

40502

​3296​ Nantucket Dr. $300,000

​3344 ​Bellefonte Dr. $412,500

​811​ Aurora Ave. $431,500

​3407 ​Brookhaven Dr. $435,000

​213​ Romany Rd. $455,500

​201​ Hart Rd. $535,000

​3121​ Montavesta Rd. $589,000

​3520​ Coltneck Ln. $595,000

​1089​ Chinoe Rd. $600,000

​3368​ Cloverdale Dr. $635,000

​373​ Cochran Rd. $750,000

​1219 ​Providence Ln. $810,000

​1800​ St. Ives Cir. $1,060,000

​1884​ Honey Spring Pl. $1,700,000

40503

​3402​ Tisdale Dr. $320,000

​490​ Monticello Blvd. $331,000

​3429 ​Tisdale Dr. $335,000

​816​ Quarter Horse Ct. $375,000

​3208 ​Drayton Pl. $400,000

​107​ Jesselin Dr. $580,000

​221​ Greenbriar Rd. $590,000

​767​ Bravington Way ​$659,900

40513

​3721 ​Cottage Cir. $255,000

​3526​ Hidden Cave Cir. $300,000

​4121​ Palmetto Dr. $460,000

​2509​ Sungale Ct. $635,000

​2257​ Carolina Ln. $749,000

40514

​2413​ Creekview Ct. $583,000

40515

​348​ Whitfield Dr. $290,000

​4704 ​Orlando Ct. $295,000

​4600​ Riverman Way​ $310,000

​557​ Southpoint Dr. $358,000

​4576 ​Longbridge Ln. $373,000

​2320​ Golden Oak Dr. $400,000

​925​ Firethorn Pl. $520,000

​1008 ​Firethorn Pl. $530,000