Playing Possum: My Wife and I Take Up Arms Against a 3 a.m. Critter

Something was gnawing at my dream

and, awake now, I hear one of our cats

loudly crunching at his bowl in the kitchen.

But here in bed I make out the shapes

of all three cats, a triumvirate

around my wife and me. I leap up

through the question of Something wrong,

Honey? And stumble toward the mad

chewing. I flick on the light. There,

in the corner, pink as a piglet, a baby

possum startles from the bowl of Kitten

Kaboodle, crumbs flaking around its tiny

gash of mouth. And here’s Linda,

fully awake now, too, with not only a broom

for her, but one for me. She flings me mine

like Ricky Nelson tossing John Wayne

his loop-handled carbine in Rio Bravo.

And we’re shutting doors behind us

and opening doors to the outside world,

which clearly terrifies this arboreal

rodent who’s little more than whiplash

tail and provisional hiss. He scampers

under the German Schrank. I take a couple

swipes underneath and tease out a dust-

covered catnip toy, a disposable Bic,

and half of what looks to be a slice

of Donato’s (pepperoni). The possum

folds into itself like a fist. But Linda

is choking up and waving her broom, ready,

so I thwack the thing broadside. It skids out

like a top-ended puck to my wife, who swings—

her breasts lovely in the sudden light

(did I mention we’re both bone naked?)—

and I’m skating toward the wide-open front door,

this 2 a.m. game of Possum Broomball

almost fun now, and whoosh the critter so hard

it cartwheels like a cartoon possum through

a racket of katydids and other night fiddlers

and lands like a wad of flubber on the lawn.

As it scampers off, Linda and I stand

on the front porch, victorious, holding

our brooms in the manner of American

Gothic. Our next-door neighbor, Jaime,

home from the late shift, turns her blue

Toyota into the drive, fixing us

with headlights. It’s scary how seriously

these Worleys take their housecleaning,

she may be saying to herself, at which point

there’s nothing left for us to do, but wave.

Click here to read our profile on 2020 Kentucky state poet laureate and Lexington resident Jeff Worley.